Pugliesi gets bullshit from follower after publishing in affected area in BA

Since last Tuesday (7/12), Bahia has been going through a dramatic situation. Rains hit dozens of cities in the south of the state, leaving trails of destruction in the region.

However, the calamity situation that affects more than 32 cities did not prevent the influencer Gabriela Pugliesi from making a very dubious publicity about the place. In a video posted on Instagram, the blogger appears promoting a specialized air service company.

Pugliesi reveals use of marijuana: “I had a panic attack and it increased the potential” Gabriela Pugliesi is a digital influencer Hope/Disclosure Erasmo Viana and Gabriela Pugliesi are no longer together Erasmo Viana is Gabriela Pugliesi’s exReproduction/Instagram Gabriela Pugliesi Gabriela Pugliesi had the disease and later became involved in controversiesInstagram/Reproduction Gabriela Pugliesi Gabriela Pugliesi@augustswim_official/Instagram/Reproduction Gabriela Pugliesi and Túlio Deck Gabriela Pugliesi and Túlio DekReproduction/Instagram Erasmus and Pugliesi marriage (1) Erasmo and Gabriela Pugliesi got married in 2017 in Trancoso, Bahia Erasmo Viana and Gabriela Pugliesi They announced completion in February 2021Reproduction/Instagram 0

In the images, Gabriela is seen boarding a company helicopter and going from Barra Grande, in Maraú, to Salvador. The region where the influencer takes the plane is one of the most affected by heavy rains in the state.

After the video was released, some followers criticized the influencer, insinuating that Pugliesi was not concerned about the state’s situation, nor about the people harmed.

“The notion is where?” asked one of the followers. “My daughter, don’t you have an advisor to forbid you to do shit?” asked another.