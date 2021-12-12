Pugliesi gets bullshit from follower after publishing in affected area in BA

Since last Tuesday (7/12), Bahia has been going through a dramatic situation. Rains hit dozens of cities in the south of the state, leaving trails of destruction in the region.
However, the calamity situation that affects more than 32 cities did not prevent the influencer Gabriela Pugliesi from making a very dubious publicity about the place. In a video posted on Instagram, the blogger appears promoting a specialized air service company.
In the images, Gabriela is seen boarding a company helicopter and going from Barra Grande, in Maraú, to Salvador. The region where the influencer takes the plane is one of the most affected by heavy rains in the state.
After the video was released, some followers criticized the influencer, insinuating that Pugliesi was not concerned about the state’s situation, nor about the people harmed.
“The notion is where?” asked one of the followers. “My daughter, don’t you have an advisor to forbid you to do shit?” asked another.