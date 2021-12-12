Pugliesi gets bullshit from follower after publishing in affected area in BA

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Pugliesi gets bullshit from follower after publishing in affected area in BA 0 Views

Since last Tuesday (7/12), Bahia has been going through a dramatic situation. Rains hit dozens of cities in the south of the state, leaving trails of destruction in the region.

However, the calamity situation that affects more than 32 cities did not prevent the influencer Gabriela Pugliesi from making a very dubious publicity about the place. In a video posted on Instagram, the blogger appears promoting a specialized air service company.

Gabriela Pugliesi HopePugliesi reveals use of marijuana: “I had a panic attack and it increased the potential”

Gabriela Pugliesi is a digital influencer Hope/Disclosure

Erasmo Viana and Gabriela Pugliesi are no longer togetherErasmo Viana and Gabriela Pugliesi are no longer together

Erasmo Viana is Gabriela Pugliesi’s exReproduction/Instagram

Gabriela PugliesiGabriela Pugliesi

Gabriela Pugliesi had the disease and later became involved in controversiesInstagram/Reproduction

Gabriela PugliesiGabriela Pugliesi

Gabriela Pugliesi@augustswim_official/Instagram/Reproduction

Gabriela Pugliesi and Túlio DeckGabriela Pugliesi and Túlio Deck

Gabriela Pugliesi and Túlio DekReproduction/Instagram

Erasmus and Pugliesi marriage (1)

Erasmo and Gabriela Pugliesi got married in 2017 in Trancoso, Bahia

Erasmo Viana and Gabriela Pugliesi

They announced completion in February 2021Reproduction/Instagram

0

In the images, Gabriela is seen boarding a company helicopter and going from Barra Grande, in Maraú, to Salvador. The region where the influencer takes the plane is one of the most affected by heavy rains in the state.

After the video was released, some followers criticized the influencer, insinuating that Pugliesi was not concerned about the state’s situation, nor about the people harmed.

“The notion is where?” asked one of the followers. “My daughter, don’t you have an advisor to forbid you to do shit?” asked another.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Anitta gives triple kiss to couple celebrating 10 years of relationship | celebrities

Anitta gives triple kiss during show – Playback/Editing Anitta gives triple kiss during showReproduction / …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved