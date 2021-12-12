Pursued by Barbara, Erica discovers her rotten and humiliates her ‘daughter-in-law’ · TV News

Erica (Fernanda de Freitas) will start a romance with Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​from the 21st of November in Um Lugar ao Sol. see the personal trainer’s son in the pool at his father’s mansion. Unfortunately for the spoiled woman, the humiliated woman will end up a friend of Janine (Indira Nascimento) and will discover that the rich girl is a thief in the nine o’clock soap opera.

Ever since she met the teacher, Barbara teases the humble girl. She’s already made the coach quit because she had to take Luan (Miguel Schmidt) to work. In the plot, Érica only did this because she had no one to leave her son with during the classes of the owner of the Redentor supermarket chain.

What Barbara trumpeted as the chest’s blow will happen. However, the viewer who follows the soap opera knows that Érica is really getting attached to the student with each passing chapter.

The affection will grow, and Erica will understand that Santiago really likes her. The two will have friction next week, when the personal finds out which character in José de Abreu paid for his son’s schooling before the boy actually gets a scholarship.

By unmasking Santiago, she will understand that it wasn’t for bad and will end up letting the couple’s first kiss happen. In the next chapter, aired on December 22, Luan will be invited to bathe in the pool by Santiago instead of playing chess, as the two always do.

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will have discovered rotten

Their spree will be caught by the wife of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), who will climb in the clogs and almost make his father have a new heart attack. Erica will see the seventy shake at the base and not assume that the two are having a romantic relationship. She will then place you against the wall.

Erica has nowhere to live

Santiago will reunite his three daughters to reveal that Erica is his new girlfriend. At the same time, in the apartment where the teacher lives with her sister and brother-in-law, she will have a “beat”. Stephany (Renata Gaspar) will be beaten by her husband, Roney (Danilo Grangheia).

The personal trainer, Luan and the manicurist will hide from the attacker in Santiago’s mansion, but Roney will invade the place and make Renata Gaspar’s character end up in the hospital after attacking her. The almost retired businessman will offer his apart-hotel for mother and son to live. When they arrive at the property, they will come face to face with Janine already installed there by Barbara.

Janine becomes a friend of the personal trainer

The old man will suggest that the three of them stay together in the apartment, as he doesn’t want any more trouble with his youngest daughter. Érica will get along very well with Janine, a talented girl from humble origins who had her text stolen by Barbara.

Before going to the apart-hotel, Janine will have ripped off the text thief’s mask, but she will also have accepted her financial help in exchange for her talent because her house will have been flooded.

The receptionist will end up revealing this rotten Barbara precisely to Erica, who will keep the “little daughter” in her hands. The preppy will have to shut up and stick her tail between her legs when humiliated by the personal trainer.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

