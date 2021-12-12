Rafinha makes himself available to play Serie B in 2022

Rafinha broke the silence of the group of Grêmio players after being relegated in the Brazilian Championship. Today (11), the right-back spoke about the fall to Serie B, said he had proposals from other teams, but guaranteed that he has not defined the future yet. The former player from Bayern Munich and Flamengo has a contract until the end of the month and said: “I’m willing to help”.

At 36, Rafinha joined Grêmio at the beginning of the year and ended the season as captain of the team.

“I don’t have a deal with anyone, no. I’m not going to lie, okay? It’s normal for people to call, ask, make a proposal, but I’m very sad about what happened, so I haven’t said anything to anyone. I didn’t give the floor to No one. I even have an offer, but nothing has been agreed. I want to make it clear: I have a contract until the 31st of the 12th and I’ll see what the board thinks for next year. board to decide. I’m prepared for everything and willing to help. I’ll wait for the board to take a position and then I’ll make the decision,” said Rafinha in an interview with Cesar Fabris, on Rádio Grenal.

Hired at the request of Renato Gaúcho, the right-back ended the year as the team’s starter and captain. Author of eight assists and played 43 games. On Thursday (9), against Atlético-MG, he experienced a rare scenario: playing and at the same time rooting for two parallel results. All to try to escape the fall to the second division.

“I’m 36 years old, I’m experienced in football, but there’s a feeling of impotence. Of shame at the same time. Seeing Grêmio fans supporting me, singing after the game. It’s a very bad feeling, but it makes us stronger. we surrendered. We started at a thousand per hour, scored three goals very quickly and in the middle of the game, we know there was a goal by Bahia. Then, it was a cold shower. . Like it or not, it affects the emotional. Psychological shakes. We root for results to work out, but as it no longer depends on our losses, it generates anguish. It was painful. A feeling of sadness, of regret even,” he declared.

Grêmio 2020 left the Copa Libertadores in the preliminary round, won Gauchão, was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana and stayed 37 rounds in the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship.

“There’s a lack of words, right? Everything I say, or any player speaks, won’t justify or excuse anything. Everyone knows how much guilt we have. Everyone knows what needed to happen for us not to go through that’s what happened. Every player who has worn the Grêmio shirt knows that we are living through difficult days. We are living through days of mourning,” said Rafinha.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul plans a meeting at the beginning of next week to define the group of players for next year. The goal is to reduce the payroll by more than half, with a salary cap.