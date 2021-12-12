Rain returns to BH this Sunday (12/12); check the weather forecast – General

Partly cloudy sky in BH. View from Avenida Augusto de Lima, Central Region (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA/Press) It may rain heavily in isolated points of the capital of Minas Gerais this Sunday (12/12), according to a forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). The instability persists until at least next Thursday (16/12).

“The forecast is for an increase in cloud cover throughout the day, favoring those transient blows in the afternoon and evening, typical of spring,” highlights Inmet meteorologist Anete Fernandes.

7:06 am – This Sunday (12) the weather forecast indicates that the day will be partially cloudy to cloudy with showers, lightning and occasional gusts of wind. The minimum was 19 C, maximum estimated 30 C and the minimum relative humidity around 45% late. pic.twitter.com/DGihtZk18R %u2014 Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte (@defesacivilbh) December 12, 2021 According to the Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte, this Sunday, the sky is partially cloudy to cloudy with showers, lightning and occasional gusts of wind. The minimum was 19 °C, the maximum estimated at 30 °C and the minimum relative humidity around 45% late.

In the state, the alert is on account of the West Region, which has a forecast of rain with a high volume throughout the week.

In the North and Northeast regions of Minas Gerais, which account for hundreds of homeless people, there is a trend towards a reduction in rainfall as of this Monday (13/12). “Today (Sunday), it has already reduced a lot and there may be less heavy rains,” explained Anete Fernandes.

homeless

Furthermore, according to the state’s Civil Defense, 9,565 were left homeless – that is, they had to leave their homes – in the last 24 hours. Previously, this number was 3,872. Also, according to this Saturday’s update, 18 municipalities in Minas Gerais are in Current Emergency Situations, most of them in the Jequitinhonha Valley.

In this period of heavy rains, there were five deaths recorded. The wounded number 48.