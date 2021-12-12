Rain showers and wind gusts are expected to increase in the DF this Sunday

Sarah Paes – Special for the Mail

posted on 12/12/2021 9:33 AM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

After the great damage caused by the rain this Saturday (11/12), the weather forecast for this Sunday (12/12) is that the rain will continue to increase. According to meteorologist Cleber Souza, from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the forecast for today is a sky with many clouds and rain showers scattered throughout the city, which should occur in the afternoon and at night due to the heating throughout the day .

The minimum temperature recorded by the institute this morning was 19°C and the maximum should reach 27°C, with air humidity ranging between 95% in the morning and can drop to 50% in the afternoon, due to the increase in heat.

“Rain showers can occur from the afternoon, every day of this week it should rain. The trend is for the frequency and volume of rain to increase even more as a cold front should act in the Southeast region and will channel the humidity of the Amazon to the Midwest, so attention should be redoubled this Monday (13/ 12), and maintained until Wednesday, when the volume of rain should start to decrease”, explains the meteorologist.

The warning of potential danger continues and rain can reach 20 and 30 mm/h or up to 50 mm/day, with intense winds (40-60 km/h). Thus, the safety instructions advised by Inmet continue: