rain showers are expected to continue this Saturday

Sarah Paes – Special for the Mail

posted on 12/11/2021 9:29 AM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The clouds covering the sky over the capital this Saturday morning (11/12) should continue throughout the weekend. Despite the respite from the rain in some parts of the Federal District during the last few days, the rain showers should return with more force from today. “We have a variation of clouds, and the sun even appears, but there are times when the cloudiness increases, and the forecast is for isolated rain showers. The weather remains very unstable, both for today and for tomorrow, even tomorrow it should increase more instability,” explains meteorologist Naiane Araujo.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), Saturday should remain cloudy and the maximum temperature could reach 28ºC in the capital, while the lowest recorded was 19ºC during the night. The relative humidity of the air will be high, with a variation between 50% and a maximum of 95%.

Also according to Naiane, the unstable weather should also remain throughout the Sunday with a worsening in the volume of rains. She draws attention to the initial attention alert issued by Civil Defense, of potential danger. In this case, care must be taken, as the amount of rain can be between 20 and 30 mm/h or up to 50 mm/day, with intense winds (40-60 km/h). “For the time being, we continue with the state of attention, with the potential danger and this will remain throughout Saturday, so the recommendation is that people still do not let down their guard with the rains that should continue.”

Although low, there are still risks of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges. In cases of emergencies or risk situations, it is recommended to contact the Civil Defense (phone 199) or the Fire Department (phone 193).