Rare 17th century painting banned from export to UK

One painting The 17th century painting showing a black woman with her white companion was placed under a temporary export ban to reduce the risk of the artwork leaving the country. United Kingdom.

The anonymous painting, described in a statement from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on Friday (10) as “extremely rare”, is valued at R$1,732,729.61.

The blockade will last until March 9, 2022, when it can leave the country, unless a UK collector buys the work.

Entitled “Allegorical Painting of Two Ladies, School of English,” the play features a black nanny and her white companion standing side by side, wearing similar clothes, hair, jewelry, and makeup.

It was unusual for a black nanny to be portrayed in a painting in the 1650s, especially an adult, as opposed to a child in the place of subordination, generating an “important debate about race and gender during the period,” according to the release the press.

The painting is also unique in that the two women are shown wearing similar “beauty patches”, a type of cosmetic facial adornment that was fashionable in the 17th century.

The patterns on their faces marked “a sin of pride,” according to the statement.

The style of the work correlates with the woodcuts (the art of making wood engravings or the printing obtained through this technique) popular at the time, which means that the composition is allegorical and is linked to satirical verses, sermons and pamphlets.

UK Arts Minister Stephen Parkinson, known as Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, decided to block the export with the help of the Review Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA) — body independent agency that offers impartial advice on objects of national importance to the country.

“It is painting Fascinating has a lot to teach us about 17th-century England, including in the important areas of race and gender, which continue to attract attention and research today,” Parkinson said.

“I hope that a gallery or museum in the UK can be found to buy this painting for the country so that many more people can be part of the ongoing research and discussion about it,” he added.

“This anonymous painting is a great rarity in British art, as a mid-17th century work that depicts a black woman and a white woman on equal status.

It’s not a portrait of real people, as far as we know, but the idea reveals that it’s actually a severe moralizing image that condemns the use of cosmetics, and specifically elaborate beauty stickers, which were in vogue at the time,” said members of the RCEWA Pippa Shirley and Christopher Baker in DCMS communiqué.

“Although it is not artistically distinct, the imagery is related in fascinating ways to contemporary stereotypes of women, fashion and, through the juxtaposition of figures, race.

“The fact that it has emerged recently, and only one other related painting is known so far, which could be used to explore important aspects of black culture in 17th century Britain, makes it particularly important that it remain in this country for its meaning. can be widely studied and understood.”

Further research may show how the image connects with contemporary artwork and text and the purposes for which it may have been created and used, added Shirley and Baker.

