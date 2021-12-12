Real Madrid coach’s unusual praise for Atlético’s Brazilian

Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid for the current season and seems to have put the merengue team on track. It advanced in first of the group in the UEFA Champions League and has the isolated leadership in La Liga Santander. And the commander, once again, stood out for his unusual statements.

When asked about the Madrid’s athletic, this Sunday’s opponent and that you follow the classic, live and for free, only on Star+, at 5 pm, Ancelotti was not on the fence. He praised the stars Griezmann and Suarez, but paid attention to the defensive colchonero sector.

“I like a lot of players. Griezmann, Luis Suarez who is a fantastic striker. The hiring of Paul, who played for Udinese, is doing very well. The defenders are pessimistic behind, which are the defenders I like, the goalkeeper. … is a team complete with great players,” said Ancelotti.

But the term ‘pessimistic defender’ is something little known. What does it mean? The newspaper Brand rescued an old statement from Ancelotti right after the praise for the colchonero sector that the Brazilian Felipe has. At the time, he explained the term ‘pessimistic defender’ and even gave an athlete as an example: Nacho.

“Nacho is a player who has the ability to stay focused for 90 minutes. I always say that there are two types of defender, the pessimistic and the optimistic. And (he) is a pessimistic defender, because he always thinks that something bad can happen and that’s why he’s always focused for 90 minutes,” said the commander.

Born at Real Madrid, Nacho is 31 years old and was promoted to the first team merengue in the 2012/13 season. As Varane and Sergio Ramos formed the absolute duo for many years, he was something of a wild card, playing both at full back and at full-back.

With the departure of the duo, Nacho saw Militão and Alaba take over the position and kept his status as substitute. In the current season, there are 15 games played, two goals scored and the main one: the confidence of coach Carlo Ancelotti.