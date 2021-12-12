Red Bull and Mercedes have different challenges

Max Verstappen greets Lewis Hamilton this Saturday in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

As with everything else in 2021, predicting what will happen in the decisive race of the season in Abu Dhabi is an exercise with a lot of risk and little chance of success. Still, the sweaty classification at Yas Marina this Saturday, combined with data collected on Friday, provides interesting elements for understanding Red Bull and Mercedes’ plans for the 58 laps that will define the world title between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Tied in number of points, it takes whoever gets ahead in Sunday’s flag (12), which has full coverage of the BIG PRIZE.

It is important to begin this review by acknowledging the beautiful work done by Verstappen. The tenth pole of the championship did not only come from the Taurus strategy of sending Sergio Pérez to the track with the objective of offering a vacuum to his colleague. There is a lot of right wing configuration in this process and, mainly, in the Dutchman’s piloting. The point is that the energy team’s engineers worked hard to nullify the W12’s forces in the first two sectors. The final part would have to be in the driver’s account of car #33.

In fact, the lower aerodynamic load provided the speed Red Bull wanted in the first stretches of the redesigned Arabian layout. The performance in sector 3 is totally related to Max’s incredible handling. “It was a fantastic lap,” Hamilton later said of his opponent. “Today, we couldn’t do it”, he added.

This has to do with setting up the Taurus car, which is very different from the choice made by Mercedes. But there is one point that needs to be taken into account: the tires. In 2021, it was rare to see a composite tactical difference between the two combatants, but there will be one now. And this is something that could end up being decisive.

The teams have available Pirelli’s softest range compounds for this weekend: C3, C4 and C5. And medium (C4) tires provide more flexibility in race strategy because they last longer. Of course, you need a lot of care with them there too, especially because of the temperatures. It is necessary to find the correct window. Soft ones (C5) tend to wear more. Therefore, in theory, the best tactic is to start with the medium yellow ones.

However, during the second phase of qualifying, Max made a mistake and ended up damaging the medium tire game that he intended to start Sunday’s race. Thus, Red Bull had no choice but to resort to softs so that the Dutchman could move to Q3.

Initially, it looked like a huge handicap, considering that rival Hamilton used the middleweights and will start with them tomorrow. The idea behind this lies in the fact of a greater degradation of the compounds and the fact that the RB16B from Verstappen has a more aggressive configuration from a downforce point of view.

Max Verstappen celebrates pole-position for the 2021 F1 title decision at the Abu Dhabi GP (Photo: AFP)

However, the scenario may not be exactly that. That’s because Max had a very strong race pace in Friday’s simulation, when he was on the red tyres. The lap times, very similar to what Lewis had been doing over the midfielders, drew attention. In addition, Ferrari, Alpine and McLaren deliberately chose soft compounds for the start. “It gives us the freedom to run with one or two stops. I think Verstappen is not so bad with his tire choice,” said Mattia Binotto, the head of the Italian team.

“We would have done Q2 with medium tyres, but we consciously decided on the softest tyres,” he added.

Maybe there’s the so-called Red Bull cat jump.

But Verstappen will have to do his part: start well and keep the lead, as well as managing the red compounds very well in the opening laps so that he can reach Hamilton’s pit-stop window. “It was a 50/50 decision. We wanted to start with the medium tire because it’s a little more robust, but we’re not too bothered that we have to use the softer tyre”, revealed Christian Horner, the Red Bull boss.

Pirelli reiterated the thesis that the situation is less complicated for energy companies than it initially appeared. “If Verstappen manages to maintain the lead after the start, he will have a clear lane ahead and will be able to reduce the overheating by maintaining a consistent load on the tyres. We are looking forward to a tactically intriguing race, where tire management will certainly be a factor,” explained Mario Isola, the head of the Italian supplier.

Mercedes, on the other hand, felt the defeat of the pole, because it showed enormous pace of classification since Friday. The vacuum tactic, used by the opponent, should also yield important lessons in Brackley. Still, the seven-times champion relies not only on medium tire strategy to catch her rival, but especially on race performance and Hamilton’s enormous sensitivity to taking care of compounds.

Lewis Hamilton starts from second place for the 2021 F1 title decision at the Abu Dhabi GP (Photo: AFP)

The advantage here is that the Englishman has the chance to stay on the track longer and do the final part of the race with newer tyres. This is a race that tends to be one-stop, so that’s the focus. “It was a complicated classification for both drivers. The car was doing great in the first part, but it seemed to get less competitive as we went along. Of course it would have been better to be on pole but we are pleased to start with the medium tire and hope to have added some race pace,” said Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes track engineer.

“We will have a busy night with the various strategy options for tomorrow, but we showed a good race pace yesterday, along with the ability to regain positions and pass the track,” he added.

The decision, therefore, begins with different challenges for the two protagonists, but nothing very different from what they have already experienced in 2021. The start, tire management and strategy are the pillars of the race that will ultimately reveal the champion.

The decisive and final race of this unpredictable 2021 Formula 1 season is scheduled to start on Sunday, at 10 am (GMT-3), with live broadcasting of the Band on open TV and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follows the definition of the great Formula 1 champion LIVE and in REAL TIME.

