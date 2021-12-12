Red Bull attributes title of Verstappen to the “gods of motorsport”

Christian Horner sees interference from “car gods” in 2021 title (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASS HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPION! | Briefing

The end of the 2021 Formula 1 season was set to the final lap of the last race of the year, with Max Verstappen winning after seeing Lewis Hamilton lead through all the previous spins. And of course, Red Bull team manager Christian Horner was the face of happiness at the Yas Marina Circuit after an emotional ending. And the Brit celebrated the title too much, won after a safety car activated by Nicholas Latifi’s crash into one of the protective barriers in the third sector. The official recalled the balance of the dispute in 2021 to argue that the end could not be different.

“This basically sums up the year,” said an ecstatic Horner in an interview with British portal Sky Sports. “I warned you that we were going to see something from the race gods in the last ten laps, and thanks to Nicholas Latifi for that safety car. I have to say that we felt harsh treatment from the stewards in the early part of the race”, said the Red Bull boss, recalling a touch in the first lap of the dispute between Hamilton and Verstappen, which made the Briton go off the track without punishment from the test direction.

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen on Motorsport’s Olympus (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Regarding the decision of the race direction to let the stragglers overtake normally after the safety-car leaves, Horner believes that it was the correct decision. With that, Verstappen was able to restart immediately behind Hamilton, and had no problem taking first place on the final lap, with new soft tires against the Brit’s used hard ones.

“They did well to let the race restart, it was insane competition and Max’s title [Verstappen] it’s not about this race. It’s about the whole year”, he celebrated. “Lewis [Hamilton] he’s been a phenomenal opponent all year, he’s a great world champion and makes it even more valuable”, praised the Red Bull boss, before claiming that the motto of “let the drivers run” was followed by the race direction. after all.

“We were all yelling ‘let them run,’ and that’s what we were talking about,” quoted Horner. “The championship decision passed to the last lap, and we put on the soft tyres. And then Max had to make it happen. And of course he did,” he continued.

Max Verstappen took the lead from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to secure the 2021 F1 title (Photo: Kamran Jebreili/Getty Images)

The decision generated, of course, many complaints from Mercedes. However, Horner repeated that he thought the decision was more sensible given the moment, and revealed the nervousness he experienced during the emotional final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP.

“It would be unheard of to stop latecomers from overtaking the cars in front of you, and you can see that they wanted to restart the race,” he said. “They made the right decision and we were all putting pressure on, but they made the right decision. And I’m so proud of Max! I kept screaming all the way around from turn 5. Finishing so close and being world champion is amazing. We won the first one here. They put a lot of pressure on us and we worked really hard”, concluded the Brit.

The last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: TSN)

