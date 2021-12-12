Reinforcement elected by the fans as the best player of Corinthians in the 2021 season; see list

Corinthians ended the 2021 season in fifth place in the Brazilian Championship. After 38 rounds, Timon had 15 wins, 12 draws and 11 losses. In the board Fan Notes, of my helm, the crowd chose the best player of the year.

One of the strongest signings for Timão this season, midfielder Willian was chosen by Fiel as Corinthians’ best player throughout the year. The player had an average of 7.6 in the nine games he played in the Brasileirão.

The top 3 is completed by a base gem and another veteran who returned to the club this year. the goalkeeper Matthew Donelli averaged 7.4 over the five games it appeared. Already Renato Augusto he played in 21 matches and had an average of 7.1.

Rger Guedes and Giuliano appeared as fourth and sixth best, respectively. The forward, Timão’s top scorer at the Brazilian Nationals with seven goals, scored 6.7. On the other hand, shirt 11 had an average of 6.3, behind defender João Victor, with 6.5 – the defender was one of the main highlights and maintained his regularity with good performances throughout the season.

The worst player of the year, according to the fans, was Michel Macedo. The full-back played only two games for Corinthians in 2021, both valid for the 2020 Brazilian Championship. The player, it is worth remembering, played for the Brasileirão loaned to Juventude. Regarding the players who are still in the squad, newcomer João Pedro was the one with the lowest average. The also right-back had an average of 1.2 in the two matches he played.

Among the coaches, Sylvinho led the team in 40 games and had an average of 2.9. The current coach had an average of 0.6 lower than Vagner Mancini, who throughout his 31 games in charge of Timão had an average score of 3.6. Fernando Lázaro, who took over as interim for two games, had an average of 9.

See the notes of the Corinthians cast in 2021

