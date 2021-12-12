Remember all Murilo Benício’s novels

Deborah Falabella

Murilo Benício and Débora Falabella started dating during the recording of ‘Avenida Brasil’, but only assumed the relationship after the end of the telenovela, in 2012, in an interview between Murilo and Marília Gabriela. At the time, he said they preferred to keep the affair a secret because the two had just ended other relationships. They lived together for seven years and ended in 2019.