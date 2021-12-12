Murilo Benício is having a discreet affair with Cecília Malan, a journalist for Globo in London.
The actor has had relationships with actresses such as Débora Falabella and Giovanna Antonelli, and more recently with soap opera author Manuela Dias. Remember Murilo Benício’s novels!
Remember all Murilo Benício’s novels
1 / 8
Murilo Benício started dating Alessandra Negrini in 1995, when he was 24 and she was 25. They moved in together in 1996 in the same year they had a son, Antônio. They were married in 1998, and separated the following year.
Alexandre Campbell – 23.Aug.98/Folhapress
two / 8
Murilo Benício and Carolina Ferraz met in 1997, while recording the soap opera “Por Amor”, but at the time she was married. In 1999, when she was already single, the two started dating. The romance had many comings and goings and ended for good in 2002 due to attacks of jealousy in Murilo, said the mother of the actor in an interview with IstoÉ magazine at the time.
Alexandre Campbell – Oct.12.97/Folhapress
3 / 8
Also in 2002, Murilo Benício started a relationship with Giovanna Antonelli, who in the previous year had been his romantic partner in “O Clone”. They soon moved in together and in May 2005 they had a son, Pietro. The couple broke up in November of the same year.
Jayme Monjardim/TV Globo
4 / 8
In 2006, the actor met Guilhermina Guinle during the shooting of the movie “Unforgettable”, but the two only assumed the relationship the following year, when they moved in together. The end took place in 2011, in a friendly way: ‘A great love… Murilo came at the right stage, at the time I needed to live a torrid passion’, Guilhermina told Extra at the time.
AgNews
5 / 8
In 2011, after a sequence of four actress girlfriends, Murilo met a girlfriend on the other side of the camera: TV Globo set designer Andréa de Souza. They ended in August 2012, when Murilo was recording ‘Avenida Brasil’.
Alex Palarea and Roberto Filho/AgNews
6 / 8
Murilo Benício and Débora Falabella started dating during the recording of ‘Avenida Brasil’, but only assumed the relationship after the end of the telenovela, in 2012, in an interview between Murilo and Marília Gabriela. At the time, he said they preferred to keep the affair a secret because the two had just ended other relationships. They lived together for seven years and ended in 2019.
Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News
7 / 8
Murilo Benício and Manuela Dias, author of “Amor de Mãe”, started dating in 2019, during preparations for the soap opera. At the opening of the series, he declared himself on Instagram: ‘From today onwards, every night is yours. And you deserve all that love. Very happy to see it all, up close.’ The termination took place in July 2020.
read moreROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS
8 / 8
Now, according to Splash’s findings, Murilo is divided between Rio de Janeiro, where he records ‘Pantanal’, and London, where his girlfriend, Cecília Malan, lives. She is a journalist correspondent for Globo in the English capital.
read moreReproduction/Instagram