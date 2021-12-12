Renato mistreats Lara and attacks Christian in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: ‘It wasn’t worth anything’ | come around

👀 In this Monday’s chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, the cook sees Renato leaving the Redentor and goes to talk to him. She introduces herself as Christian’s fiancée and begs for an explanation about the night of Goiano’s death.
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Renato (Cauã Reymond) is shocked when he sees Lara (Andréia Horta) — Photo: TV Globo
👀 Impacted, but keeping his insensitive pose, Renato says harsh words to Lara, accusing her of being an opportunist.
“Well, if that’s what you want to know, I was with your fiance, yes. For one night, and that was enough. He was killed because he was worthless.”
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Lara (Andréia Horta) refuses to accept the accusations made by Renato (Cauã Reymond) against Christian (Cauã Reymond) — Photo: TV Globo
The cook doesn’t accept the lies against Christian.
“It’s a lie. You’re lying. Look at me. There’s something wrong with this story and I won’t rest until I find out”, she shouts, while Renato continues:
“If you want advice, don’t mess with it. To tell you the truth, I’d rather not have met this guy. Forget about this story. Your boyfriend died because he was a drug dealer. Because he was involved with people who are no good and I… I I have nothing to do with it.”
Will Lara give up?
13 Ten
Monday
Christian/Renato disguises his emotion when he sees Lara, and claims that his brother was a drug dealer. Lara comments to Noca that Mateus might be right about Christian. Ravi feels humiliated at being turned down for a job opening. Joy is furious with Ravi for hiding that he was fired. Ruth and Túlio force Christian/Renato to participate in Redentor’s embezzlement scheme. Unaware that she is being deceived, Elenice approves of the apartment Alipio borrowed from Queiroz. Barbara and Nicole make up. Rebeca assures Ilana that her marriage is over. Noca feels sick after discussing money with Lara. Ravi has a disagreement with Christian/Renato and decides to break up with his friend.
