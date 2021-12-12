Renato mistreats Lara and attacks Christian in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: ‘It wasn’t worth anything’ | come around

13 Ten Monday

Christian/Renato disguises his emotion when he sees Lara, and claims that his brother was a drug dealer. Lara comments to Noca that Mateus might be right about Christian. Ravi feels humiliated at being turned down for a job opening. Joy is furious with Ravi for hiding that he was fired. Ruth and Túlio force Christian/Renato to participate in Redentor’s embezzlement scheme. Unaware that she is being deceived, Elenice approves of the apartment Alipio borrowed from Queiroz. Barbara and Nicole make up. Rebeca assures Ilana that her marriage is over. Noca feels sick after discussing money with Lara. Ravi has a disagreement with Christian/Renato and decides to break up with his friend.

