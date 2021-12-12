Result of Federal Lottery 5621 on Saturday (11/12/2021)

At 7:00 pm (Brasilia time) Caixa held the drawing of the result of the Federal lottery contest 5621 at Espaço da Sorte, in Bela Vista, São Paulo. The biggest jackpot was estimated at R$500k.

Check the numbers of the tickets drawn in the result of the 5621 Federal Lottery and the prize of each one:

83519 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

25194 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

81431 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

75656 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

94492 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

Federal Lottery Results of Saturday contest 5621

In this modality, five main prizes are paid per contest. Players can win the following amounts: R$500 thousand, R$27 thousand, R$24 thousand, R$19 thousand and R$18.3 thousand.

How do you know if a Federal ticket has won?

The player who has the ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five draws of the result of the Federal Contest 5621 lottery wins one of the main prizes.

In addition, you can win by getting it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize;

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

How to receive the Federal award?

This Saturday’s Federal Lottery result prize can be redeemed at Caixa agencies upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98, the player can also withdraw from the lottery houses.

In addition, it is important to remember that Lotteries Caixa prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw.

Check out the latest Federal results on the DCI