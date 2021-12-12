RJ has 25% increase in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, says Infogripe | Rio de Janeiro

Amidst the flu epidemic, Rio had a 25% increase cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, according to data from the Infogripe Project, of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

For experts, the numbers may be related to both Covid-19 and the Influenza epidemic, which spreads through the capital and cities in the Metropolitan Region.

What is behind the flu epidemic in Rio de Janeiro

According to the study, between the 24th and 30th of October and the 14th and 20th of November, the weekly case moving average jumped from 336 to 421 statewide.

The age group from 0 to 9 years old had one of the biggest growths. The 20 to 29 age group also had a significant increase.

“Fortunately, in most states, it is still a sign that it can be compatible with that oscillation that we observe in periods of stability. But be alert because we have signs of growth in some places and in Brazil as a whole,” he explained Fiocruz researcher Marcelo Gomes.

Covid and flu symptoms are almost always the same. Therefore, there is a lot of confusion in the diagnosis.

“Fever, headache, cough”, describes the maid Severina Araújo.

“Closed throat, I couldn’t breathe. In addition to the high fever, of almost 40 degrees”, recalled domestic Silvania da Silva.

“The flu outbreak is just like Covid’s. So we’re worried about it, aren’t we? But today, thank God I’m taking the third vaccine against Covid and now it’s just happiness,” said caregiver Dalva da Silva.

To avoid contagion, the care and prevention of Covid-19 and Influenza are the same and must be maintained.

“We are entering a period of the year in which we already have a greater trend of exposure due to end-of-year purchases – many people go to public markets, shopping centers, shopping malls. And we are seeing it, everywhere Brazil, a great relaxation with care: many stopped wearing masks or using loose equipment or under the nose. We have to wear masks that fit the face, preferably the PFF-2. If you are going to use the cloth one, put one on surgical mask underneath”, recommended the researcher.

And getting the vaccine is essential: “I’m always washing my hands and using alcohol gel. You have to do these things,” said retired Márcia Mazante.