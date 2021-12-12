Sada Cruzeiro beats Civitanova and is champion of the 2021 Club World Cup – 12/11/2021

Sada Cruzeiro won, this Saturday (11), the match against Lube Civitanova from Italy and secured the trophy for the 2021 Men’s Club World Cup. , 25/22 and 25/23. Sada won its fourth title in the competition (2013/2015/2016/2021) and secured its rematch against the Italian team.

The game

Cruzeiro starting lineup: setter Cachopa, opposite Wallace, pointers López and Rodriguinho, centrals Isac and Otávio and libero Lukinhas.

Civitanova starting lineup: Levante De Cecco, opposite Garcia, pointers Lucarelli and Herrera, central Simon and Anzani and libero Balaso.

The match was disputed, but showed superiority by Sada’s team. Cruzeiro had a good team game and scored in all the fundamentals. The attack was the highlight of the Brazilian team, which was blocked only once by the Civitanova team.

The first set had many mistakes from the Italian team. Cruzeiro managed to block the onslaught of Civitanova and players like Simon and Lucarelli had a hard time getting the ball to the ground. Coach Gian Lorenzo played a lot with the players on Lube’s court, but was unable to stop the strength of Sada Cruzeiro, who won by 25/19

The second set showed more balance. Civitanova sketched a reaction at the beginning of the partial, but missed essential points. The team failed nine times on the serve and gave the points for free to Sada’s team. Cruzeiro soon opened up the lead on the scoreboard and managed to calmly manage until the end of the set by 25/22.

The third and final set had the closest score, but also showed dominance by the miners. Cruzeiro managed to work well on the court and showed a lot of technical control. The team didn’t let Lube create itself and did a good job in blocking. The Italian team offered risk at the end of the partial, but did not worry Cruzeiro who won by 25/23.

Cruzeiro showed good teamwork. Fernando Cachopa managed to balance the lifts and showed good harmony on court. López and Rodriguinho showed strength in powerful attacks. Isac and Otávio dominated the middle of the net with efficient blocks. Wallace also dominated the diagonal and Lukinhas hit good passes.

Pointer López won the MVP award, most valuable player in the competition. Cachopa, Wallace and Otávio also won the awards for the best in their respective positions. Besides them, Simon, from Civitanova, entered the championship team as the best center back.

Cruzeiro returns to the courts, on Sunday (19), against Apan Blumenau for the Superliga. Lube, on the other hand, returns for the Italian Championship, also on Sunday (19), against Perugia.