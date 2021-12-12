Safety test fails the best-selling vehicle in Brazil

Besides design, engine efficiency and comfort equipment like assisted steering, air conditioning and a good multimedia center, what is important to you in a brand new car?

I’ve already talked to you here that choosing a new car is complex, and that the ideal is to leave the emotional side a little aside and move towards rationality in some situations. This time, I want to highlight some things that are beyond the visual, like security. Recently, Latin NCap, an independent safety auditing body, unveiled test scores for three vehicles: Volkswagen Taos and two Fiat models, Argo and Cronos.

While Volkswagen’s SUV, which starts at R$168,490 and has six airbags, won the maximum rating (five stars) in terms of safety, the Fiat hatchback and sedan won a zero rating. According to Latin Ncap, Argo and Cronos with just two airbags achieved 24.37% in adult occupant protection, 9.91% in child occupant protection, 36.91% in pedestrian and vulnerable road user protection and 6 .98% in security assistance systems.

Following the explanation for the low performance of Argo and Cronos, respectively produced in Brazil and Argentina, Latin Ncap highlights that pedestrian protection had the worst performance since Latin NCAP began evaluating pedestrian protection in 2020; the vehicle has poor passive protection and does not offer AEB Pedestrians to compensate, mitigate or eventually prevent contact with pedestrians.

Produced in Argentina, Cronos received a zero rating for safety

The Duster, Renault's SUV, also failed the evaluation

The Peugeot 208 with four airbags won two stars out of a possible five

The Toyota Yaris has just won one star

The Volkswagen Taos received top marks for safety

The Argo is the best-selling passenger car in the Brazilian market this year. The Cronos is the fourth best-selling sedan in the country in 2021.

Another car that did not do well in tests was the Renault Duster, which also scored zero. One of the observations was regarding fuel leakage after the frontal impact test.

The Peugeot 208, with four airbags, won just two stars. Among the comments, an observation stands out: foot area was considered unstable, as well as the structure; not being able to support larger loads.

The Yaris, Toyota’s most affordable models in Brazil, only won one star in the configuration with two airbags. At the time, the Japanese manufacturer commented: Safety is always a priority for Toyota. We understand LatinNCAP’s new assessment criteria and value its contribution to the region’s industry, which helps us improve the safety performance of our vehicles..

Of course, no one buys a car with an accident in mind, but having maximum safety is essential. And don’t think about making an excuse to yourself like “I only use the car in town.” Urban traffic has more occurrences than roads.

In a note, Stellantis informs that all its vehicles comply with current recommendations and homologation standards related to safety.

About Latin Ncap
The New Car Assessment Program for America and the Caribbean (Latin Ncap) was launched in 2010 to develop an independent regional vehicle crash testing and safety qualification system in the region.

Latin Ncap replicates test programs similar to those developed over the past thirty years in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, proving to be very effective in advancing car safety.

Since 2010, Latin Ncap has been publishing the results of more than 135 vehicles, in eleven test phases.

