Sale of health plan is a reason for strangeness – 12/11/2021 – Janio de Freitas

Owner of Amil, the American United Health transfers to Personalized Health Care, which has just over 10 thousand policyholders, and to the recent Fiord Capital fund, the 370 thousand individual health policyholders of its affiliate. The reason is the high damage given by these old plans, with rigid contracts regarding corrections. For Brazilians to deal with the problem, the Americans would pay them R$ 3 billion, in the form of four hospitals and still close to R$ 2 billion to continue covering the portfolio’s losses.

It is a sale where the seller pays. It’s already a reason for strangeness, therefore. End-of-loss expectations are ridiculous. If applied to cover it (highlight for if), the money wouldn’t last even two years. And then?

Health plan identical to that business led to a countless number of lawsuits, when transferred from Golden Cross to Unimed. The policyholders, of course, were harmed. The National Health Agency, however, does not issue memory signals. Billion business, you know it is.

No way out

The bill for arrest in the second judicial instance will have rescheduled, in the next few days, its examination by the special commission. It was removed from the session last week by the rapporteur, in view of certain defeat. In order to make early arrest possible, which the Constitution does not allow before all appeals have been exhausted, deputy Fábio Trad (PSD) proposes the extinction of appeals to the Supreme Court and the Superior Court of Justice. Still dissatisfied, he goes to the extreme of proposing the extinction of appeals also to the Superior Labor Court and the Superior Electoral Court.

Eduardo Cunha is one more to have the highest conviction overturned, for running the process in criminal court, which must be in the Electoral Court. The cancellations of convictions by Lava Jatos prove the legal correctness of what is established in the Constitution. And there are still more annulments planned to deconstruct wrong processes and sentences, not just for bad faith à la Moro. There is no way out: either you keep the Constitution, and arrests only when resources are exhausted, or arbitrary and unjust arrests are accepted: hate sentences.

