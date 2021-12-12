Samsung MX: Korean confirms new name of mobile division and presentation at CES 2022

In addition to merging the smartphone department with the electronics department, Samsung this week announced a new name for the division. According to the South Korean giant, the sector should now be called Samsung MX (Mobile Experience, which means Mobile Experience).

The change has already taken effect and is in use in all official documents issued by the manufacturer. TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business at Samsung, commented:

We are happy to announce the renaming of our business after decades of innovation and leadership in the mobile industry. We believe this name change will help us to usher in a new era in mobile innovations, where we can create even more exciting possibilities for users of Samsung Galaxy products.

Another important detail is that Samsung must participate in CES 2022 and its participation will take place on January 4th. There is an expectation in the market that the company presents the Galaxy S21 FE to the world at the event.