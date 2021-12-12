Samsung MX: Korean confirms new name of mobile division and presentation at CES 2022

Update (12/12/21) – JB
In addition to merging the smartphone department with the electronics department, Samsung this week announced a new name for the division. According to the South Korean giant, the sector should now be called Samsung MX (Mobile Experience, which means Mobile Experience).
The change has already taken effect and is in use in all official documents issued by the manufacturer. TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business at Samsung, commented:
We are happy to announce the renaming of our business after decades of innovation and leadership in the mobile industry. We believe this name change will help us to usher in a new era in mobile innovations, where we can create even more exciting possibilities for users of Samsung Galaxy products.
Another important detail is that Samsung must participate in CES 2022 and its participation will take place on January 4th. There is an expectation in the market that the company presents the Galaxy S21 FE to the world at the event.
Samsung’s keynote presentation at CES 2022 will be streamed live online on the Samsung website at 6:30 pm PST (11:30 pm GMT).
Original text (12/07/21)
Samsung is undergoing an internal makeover to merge the electronics and smartphones departments. According to Reuters, the South Korean must also appoint new CEOs with the aim that they focus on simplifying the structure.
The new division should be born with just two co-chairs instead of three.
Han Jong-see, the current leader in the visual display segment (mainly TVs), will be promoted as vice president and co-CEO, and is also expected to lead the newly merged division. With that, he will become responsible for electronics, smartphones and TVs.
Market analysts comment that this merger of departments seeks to cut costs and leave Samsung more free to bet on the segment that makes the most profit: semiconductors.
The Korean chip business was responsible for nearly three of the four periods with operating profits reported by Samsung.
Commenting on the “dancing of chairs” at the South Korean company, Lee Jae-yun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea, said Han’s biggest challenge is to create greater integration across all of the brand’s devices:
In the long run, the executive’s biggest challenge is to create a Samsung’s own platform. These companies need to continue to increase connectivity between devices, but so far they haven’t been able to create a lasting platform with presence.
THE semiconductor department also has a new boss, once Samsung Electro-Mechanics CEO Kyung Kye-hyun is now co-CEO and will lead the chips and components division. The executive’s mission is even more ambitious:
Samsung aims to surpass TSMC by 2030 and become the world’s biggest chip maker. This could cost around US$150 billion in investments, and this amount will be used mainly for the development of new technologies and construction of more factories.