Santa Catarina registers more than 130 cases of yellow fever; monkey dies with the disease

the state of Santa Catarina registered 137 cases of yellow fever. This Friday, 10, the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance (DIVE) released a bulletin stating that a monkey died as a result of the disease in Pedras Grandes, in the south of the state. The collection of material for the confirmation of death was withdrawn on November 24th. DIVE also said there were eight cases of the disease among humans and three deaths, all of unvaccinated people. The period with the highest transmission of yellow fever is between December and May, when weather conditions are favorable for the reproduction of the mosquito that transmits the disease. In a statement, DIVE asked the population to be careful. “It is time to reinforce the measures of surveillance and prevention of the disease”, said the Director of the Board, João Augusto Brancher Fuck. The alert reinforces that the monkeys do not transmit the disease, but suffer from it.

“When finding a dead or sick monkey, it is important to notify the health service so that the surveillance teams move to the site to collect a sample of the animal and carry out the diagnosis”, explained the veterinary doctor from DIVE/SC, Aysla Matsumoto. The best way to prevent it is vaccination. From the age of nine, everyone can get vaccinated. The dose is available free of charge at the health post across the country. If you experience the following symptoms: sudden onset of fever, chills, severe headache, back and body pain, nausea, vomiting, weakness, tiredness, abdominal pain and jaundice (yellow skin) seek medical attention. More severe cases can cause internal bleeding and liver failure.