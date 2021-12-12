Santos analyzes the market in search of at least two full-backs

Santos analyzes the market looking for at least two full-backs: a right-hander and a left-hander.

Peixe wants players with starting status for both sides of the field. Another left winger may be needed if Felipe Jonatan is traded in the next international transfer window. Madson also has a chance to leave.

“We have valued players, young people, who have a market. Felipe Jonatan, some time ago, big teams came from Brazil and abroad, for example. If we lose Felipe Jonatan, we will have to bring another one,” said coach Fábio Carille.

On the right, Santos split with Pará and has Madson as the only alternative in the professional squad. Madson was decisive offensively this season, but is physically unreliable. At the base, there is no one to get excited. Daniel Guedes was little used in the loan to Fortaleza and should be traded again.

On the left, Moraes is an option. Lucas Pires and Pedro Scaramussa, from the base, please and can be promoted after the Copinha. Felipe Jonatan became a midfielder with Carille, but tends to return to being a full-back in the scheme with just two defenders in 2022.

Fábio Carille believes that, with time for training in the pre-season, Felipe Jonatan can do well in the defensive four-line if he is not sold. With Madson, there is greater fear of the athlete’s offensive vocation. That’s why the coach wants a “ready” right-back.

Santos finds it difficult and sees few sides. Bidu, from Guarani, was offered and is analyzed. The left wing has been sought by the Fish before.

