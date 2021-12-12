Santos and Corinthians start conversations in exchange for Felipe Jonathan for striker Luan, says journalist

After the end of the season, Peixe moves in the market, and the classification for the next edition of the Sudamericana

With the last round played on Thursday (9), Santos begins planning the next season, when the team has the dispute of the Copa Sudamericana after finishing the Brasileirão in 10th place. In planning, the team has already had some departures, such as Pará, Jean Mota, Diego Tardelli and Danilo Boza, as well as other arrivals, such as defender Eduardo Bauermann and Bruno Oliveira. Peixe is now trying to make an exchange with Corinthians.

According to journalist Ademir Quirino, the conversations between the clubs involve the exchange between left-back Felipe Jonathan for Corinthians, and the arrival of Luan at Santos. In addition to the attacking midfielder, Peixe also wants financial compensation for the negotiation. Felipe Jonathan has a contract until 2025 with the Club and has been the absolute titleholder of the team, participating in 33 of the 38 matches in the Brasileirão for Santos.

Coach Fábio Carille even commented on the possibility of negotiating the full-back for another team. “We started to hear possibilities of departures, so we’ll be a little lost until we have definitions of departures and arrivals of players (…) Our squad has valued players, young players, players who have a market, and it’s not new, like Felipe Jonatan . If today he loses a Felipe, for example, he’ll have to bring another one to the left side”, said Carille.

Before coming to Santos, the coach praised Luan when he was still at Al-Ittihad, even asking for the athlete alongside other Brazilians. “I need to bring shipowners in their essence to add. Not that they have to be them, but because of their characteristics: an Edenilson, a Gustavo Scarpa, a Luan, a Cazares. That characteristic of a guy who thinks”, he explained.

Luan is in his second year for Corinthians after his brilliant spell at Grêmio. The athlete lost space after the arrival of reinforcements, such as Willian, Giuliano and Renato Augusto, for the midfield. In all, he has 75 games for Corinthians and nine goals scored, in addition to five assists. His contract with the capital team runs until the end of 2023.