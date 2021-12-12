São Paulo ends Brasileirão 2021 with a series of negative records | São Paulo

The demand for reinforcements made by coach Rogério Ceni and coordinator Muricy Ramalho occur after São Paulo accumulated negative records in the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Tricolor finished the competition in 13th position, with only 48 points after 38 rounds.

In a championship in which they didn’t fight for the Libertadores positions at any time, São Paulo ended up with the worst place in the history of consecutive points.

1 of 2 São Paulo said goodbye to Brasileirão with defeat to América-MG — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF São Paulo said goodbye to Brasileirão with defeat to América-MG — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

For the first time, the team, the only one to accumulate three consecutive Brasileirão titles (2006, 2007 and 2008), ended with 13th place. São Paulo came to be the penultimate in the table.

The position was the result of the worst São Paulo score in the running points. The 48 points are below the 50 achieved in 2013 and 2017; in the two years, the team saved itself before the risk of relegation than in 2021.

The Tricolor only got rid of the chance of a fall mathematically in the penultimate round, when they beat Juventude at home and reached the 48 points that ended the campaign. The team said goodbye with defeat to América-MG.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

A Voz da Torcida – Caio: “There are many people accommodated on and off the pitch”

The worst score is accompanied by the lowest number of victories for São Paulo in the history of the Brasileirão in terms of consecutive points. In 2021, the fan only celebrated 11 triumphs in the competition, two below the 13 accumulated four years ago.

There is an important factor that explains this negative hindsight: the attack. São Paulo had the worst attack in its history in the Brasileirão from the straight points, with 31 goals.

The extremely poor offensive production ends up overshadowing the good performance of the defense. Tricolor ended with the worst balance in history (-8), as they conceded 39 goals during the competition.

The cast, directors and technical committee will now reflect for the next month on the championship below the average of the São Paulo champion in 2021. The club will only return to work on January 10 for the beginning of the pre-season, which will be at CT of the Deep Bar.