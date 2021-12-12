Sasha’s husband, João Figueiredo debuts in a new phase in a duet with Ivete

João Figueiredo made a special appearance at Ivete Sangalo’s show this Friday (12/10) at Espaço das Américas, in São Paulo. He was accompanied by the woman, Sasha Meneghel, with whom he danced and exchanged kisses in the audience. The presentation marks a new phase in the singer’s career, who decided to leave gospel music. The composer commented on this important decision in his trajectory.

João and Ivete did the duet in “No Need to Change” and the artist led the audience to delirium when he took Sasha by the hand, leading her to the stage. The partnership between the singers was approved by those who checked the show. Married since May, Sasha played a video of the moment, recorded by Sabrina Sato, in Stories, with heart emojis.

Relation to religion after leaving the Gospel

At the end of October, Xuxa and Luciano Szafir’s son-in-law explained the decision to leave gospel. “I’m a singer. I started in the gospel genre. It doesn’t mean I’m no longer a Christian. It just means that I’m not going to sell this type of music”, indicated the composer of Estás Aqui.

João Figueiredo also explains that, in the future, he may return to releasing songs of the genre, but that this is not his focus today. “You’ll see me singing Christian songs inside the church, on Instagram, I might even want to release songs with that connotation. I didn’t abandon my faith. I remain with the same faith, serving Jesus”, assured John.

“My desire and purpose is to communicate with people, whoever they are. Be Christian or not. So that the person listening to understand my message. I want to talk about things that wouldn’t necessarily fit into this genre”, he concluded at the time.

