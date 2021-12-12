Satellite images show before and after tornadoes in the US

Extremely high-resolution satellite images show the before and after impact of the devastating tornado wave that hit the United States on Friday night and early Saturday morning. The wave of tornadoes left an uncertain number of casualties, but authorities say the death toll could exceed 100.

More than 30 reports of tornadoes have been filed, but the final number is expected to be lower for duplicate records, which is higher than the average for all-December tornadoes in the United States. Six states were hit and a single tornado could have traveled more than 340 kilometers across four states, which would be a record in length in the United States.

The satellite imagery company Maxar released images of what they were like and how some of the areas hardest hit by the tornadoes were, in the case of Mayfield.

The most punished city was Mayfield, in the west of the North American state of Kentucky. The satellite image shows the devastation in the central area of ​​the locality.

Most of the deaths in Mayfield took place in a candle factory where more than 100 people worked at night. The government says at least 50 people died there. Satellite images show what the factory looked like before and how it was totally destroyed by the tornado.

Maxar Technologies also released images of the Amazon distribution and logistics center that was partially destroyed by an Edwardsville, Illinois state near Saint Louis. At least six Amazon employees lost their lives in the facility that processed Christmas orders.

US President Joe Biden said the series of fatal tornadoes was “an unimaginable tragedy.” “Losing someone dear to a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We are working with the governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue,” said the President of the United States.

As Saturday night fell, dozens of search and rescue workers helped residents clear rubble from their homes and businesses in search of more survivors. In Kentucky alone, 70 deaths were recorded. The town of Mayfield, in western Kentucky, was “ground zero” for the storm, a scene of “massive devastation,” a senior local official said Saturday morning.