Saudis pay off delay with Anderson Talisca and frustrate Corinthians dreams | corinthians

Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, paid two months of wages that were behind with attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca and therefore ruled out the possibility of the player’s contract termination.

The payment arrangement was confirmed by people close to the athlete. The situation frustrates the dreams of Corinthians, which had plans to hire the 27-year-old attacking midfielder for 2022.

Represented by Carlos Leite’s office manager, who has great traffic at Corinthians, Talisca was visited this week by two of his agents. They traveled to the country with the intention of clearing the disputes. If there was no agreement, they could seek the player’s exit.

Corinthians fan Anderson Talista has been coveted by the club for years. He arrived at Al Nassr in May this year and, according to information published at the time, the Arabs paid 8 million euros (about R$ 50 million) to get him out of Guangzhou Evergrande.

As ge has been publishing in recent days, Corinthians’ priority is to hire a center forward for 2022. Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, was even suggested to the club, but there was no progress in the negotiations. Germán Cano, who left Vasco da Gama, does not arouse Corinthians interest.

Although it must involve very high values, the ball at the time is Cavani. The Uruguayan has an undefined future at Manchester United, England, and assesses a return to South American football in 2022.

