Scorn already has release date • Eurogamer.pt

Producer Ebb Software has revealed that Scorn will be released in October 2022, for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The game was revealed on Xbox Showcase, with an unsettling trailer. Scorn promises players disturbing encounters during his mind-blowing journey.

Ebb Software also took advantage of updating their Kickstarter page, giving more information about the development along with the release date.

“We’re really pleased to be able to share more news about the game and its release date. Scorn has been a real work of passion for the entire studio. responsiveness and an emotional feeling. It’s our hope that Scorn will remain with the players long after they reach their end. We look forward to sharing more news and updates with our community as we get closer to release.”

“We want to ensure that Scorn is the best game it can be. Mysterious, deliciously dark, and atmospheric (emphasis on oozing). That said, the game will officially be released in October 2022. This additional time will allow the team to make sure let Scorn’s vision come to life in all its chilling, nightmarish glory. We know this means a longer wait, especially for our fantastic Kickstarter community, who have been with us since the beginning. Scorn the best possible experience for our players and fans.”

Please note that Scorn will be on the Xbox/PC Game Pass on its release day, which will be October 2022.