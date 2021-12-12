Sean O’Malley confirms favoritism and runs over Raulian Paiva in the first round of UFC 269

He confirmed the ‘hype’! When opening the main card of the UFC 269, held this Saturday (12), Sean O’Malley validated the widespread favoritism he had in his fight against Raulian Paiva and won a devastating knockout in the first round of the duel valid by the division of roosters (under 61.2kg.).

A fan favorite, O’Malley scores his second straight win and is expected to return to the division rankings. In his career, now, the American has a record of 15 triumphs and one setback.

After entering booed, Raulian had his streak of three wins in a row broken. Now, in his career in mixed martial arts, he has a record of 21 positives and four negatives.

THE FIGHT

O’Malley began the match by marking distance and betting on kicks from the waistline. The American changed bases frequently and made it difficult to move Raulian Paiva. Arisco, the Brazilian was not intimidated by the boos and went for the top, while his opponent played his counterattack game.

Sean even managed to land good jabs and scored the distance with a smashing straight. The man from Amapá still tried to resist, but he couldn’t keep up with the pace and was knocked out.

List of fights from UFC 269

MAIN CARD

Lightweight: Charles of the Bronx x Dustin Poirier – Fight for the belt

Rooster weight: Amanda Nunes x Julianna Peña – Fight for the belt

Welterweight: Geoff Neal x Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France x Cody Garbrandt

Rooster weight: Sean O’Malley defeated Raulian Paiva by technical knockout (punches) at 4m42s of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Featherweight: Josh Emmett defeated Dan Ige in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Rooster weight: dominik cross defeated Pedro Munhoz in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28,29-28, 29-28)

Heavy weight: Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by knockout 26s before R2

Average weight: Bruno Armored defeated Jordan Wright by technical knockout 1m28s from R1

Average weight: André Sergipe finished Eryk Anders with an armbar 3m13 from the R1

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight: Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner on a unanimous judges decision (30-27, 29-27, 30-27)

Rooster weight: Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa by technical knockout 4m15s from R2

Flyweight: Gillian Robertson finished Priscilla Pedrita with a rear naked choke at 4m59s from R1