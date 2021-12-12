See how Epic Games created The Matrix – The Awakening; Digital Foundry analysis

Facebook

Digital Foundry released a video in which it analyzes the performance and various aspects of Matrix – The Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience.

What is worth noting is that the performance is basically identical on PS5 and Xbox Series X. In cutscenes, the experience runs at 24 fps (just like a movie), while the gameplay is at 30 fps. However, in the city part, especially when driving, there are several drops that can reach up to 20 fps (depending on the chaos generated).

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Want to know what interactive storytelling and entertainment created with Unreal Engine 5 might look like in the future? The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is a new demo that shows what you can do when combining UE5 with PlayStation 5.

Part cinematic, part playable experience, the demo was created by members of the original film crew from The Matrix, including Lana Wachowski, James McTeigue and John Gaeta, in collaboration with teams from both Epic Games and its partners.

The cinematic element features digital replicas of Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss as incredibly realistic digital human beings. From there, the demo turns into an interactive car chase experience and a fast-paced, action-packed third-person shooter.

These sequences are completely dynamic and the world reacts to your actions in a totally organic way. That’s because of Chaos, the Unreal Engine’s high-performance physics system, which can deliver cinematic-quality levels of destruction in real-time, as well as simulate the movement of fabrics, hair, vehicles, and more.

To script the car chase in the demo, the team used the Sequencer. Thus, they were able to use the simulated universe to explore different creative options for cinematic content, with team members driving cars through the virtual city to capture exciting scenes. This process mirrored the way real-world action filmmakers would explore a city in search of the best streets to tell their story, but without the physical constraints of the real world.

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is designed to push the PS5’s technology, its faster CPU, GPU and SSD drive, as well as the console’s ray tracing, to the limit.

To do this, we built a sprawling, open, global city, 16 square kilometers, made up of 7,000 buildings made from thousands of modular pieces, each constructed from millions of triangles and reinforced with objects, signage, rubble, and more. There are 1,248 simulated intersections, 45,073 parked cars (of which 38,146 are controllable), over 260 km of roads and 512 km of sidewalks.

This huge and dynamic environment is incredibly rich, complex and photorealistic. It’s made up of billions of polygons transmitted by the UE5’s micropolygon virtualized geometry system, Nanite, and processed by the PS5’s powerful CPU and GPU to deliver an incredibly high level of detail and visual fidelity. A powerful procedural audio generation system simulates the sounds of a busy city, further enhancing the feeling that you are really in that environment.

The result is a very powerful, immersive and photorealistic interactive experience. Packed with compelling characters and controllable vehicles, you can explore the city on foot, using a vehicle, or flying with the panoramic view of a drone.

The demo represents a new level of quality for interactive content, it is richer and more immersive. That’s because the open world environment of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is that of a vibrant, living city.

Characters and traffic are not automatically generated or tied to the player’s actions, they are actors in a global simulation in constant interaction. That is, they exist whether you are looking at them or not. This means that the people and vehicles in this experience act much more convincingly.

The environment is also realistic on a level that interactive experiences have hitherto failed to achieve. That’s thanks to new technologies in the UE5, which process everything dynamically in real-time, instead of offering pre-computed graphics and visuals offline, as has usually been done until now.

Lumen is one such case. This powerful global lighting system brings the fidelity of indirect lighting, such as reflections from mirrored or wet surfaces, closer to the physical world than ever before. Since Lumen renders in real-time, you can adjust the lighting in the experience by moving the sun to any angle and seeing its effect instantly. There’s even an experimental night mode hidden in the experience for you to discover.

To give the feel of a vibrant, living metropolis, tens of thousands of ultra-realistic digital characters populate the city, powered by a sophisticated AI system.

In the image above, taken from Unreal Engine 5, you can see the heroic IO character using the Control Rig to adjust the character’s animation. What’s exciting for game developers about this image is that it shows the feature in direct use in the live environment. It illustrates that it’s possible to create interactive experiences in a much more natural and fluid way, tweaking details like the animation of characters in the city in real-time while technology renders everything to the ultimate quality.

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience showcases what the next generation of interactive experiences will deliver: gigantic open worlds, increasingly immersive action, and levels of graphic realism that can match those of the movie world.

Download experience and explore the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment!