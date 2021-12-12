See how payroll-deductible loans of up to R$5,000 after interest rises

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on See how payroll-deductible loans of up to R$5,000 after interest rises 0 Views

Retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) who think about taking out a payroll loan may pay more when closing a deal. Starting in 2022, banks will be able to charge interest of up to 2.14% per month. Currently, the figure is up to 1.8%.

Read more: New Nubank loan frees 1% cashback

O payroll loan it is the modality in which the payment of installments is made through a direct discount of the benefit. Due to the payment guarantee, the interest rates of this type of contract are lower when compared to traditional personal credit.

With the possible increases, which will also affect credit card transactions – whose rate will rise from the current 2.7% to 3.06% per month – it is important for the INSS insured to be aware of the amounts in which he will have to pay from now on if you borrow any money through the payroll-deductible mode. Learn more below!

Payroll loan simulations after interest rise

Below are some simulations of payroll loans made by financial educator Thiago Martello with the new interest rate hike. They can help those thinking of hiring the service to decide in the best way:

It is worth noting that the survey carried out by the educator did not consider the Total Effective Cost (CET) of the loans. When closing an agreement, financial institutions apply fees and taxes, such as the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Result of Federal Lottery 5621 on Saturday (11/12/2021)

Photo: file At 7:00 pm (Brasilia time) Caixa held the drawing of the result of …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved