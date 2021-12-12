See the 24 of the 25 most valuable brands in Brazil that are on B3

THE B3 (B3SA3) has in its portfolio listed 24 of the 25 most valuable brands in Brazil, reveals a study by Interbrand released this week.

The global brand consultancy released its annual Most Valuable Brazilian Brands 2021 study, with the top five positions repeating the 2020 appointment and reinforcing the historic power of banks and beers in the study.

At the top of the list is the Itaú (ITUB4), with an estimated brand value of BRL 40.5 billion, followed respectively by Bradesco (BBDC4), with R$ 27.5 billion; Skol, with R$ 18.8 billion; Brahma, with BRL 12.7 billion – both from Ambev (ABEV3) and finally, Natura (NTCO3), with R$ 10.2 billion.

This year, two new brands entered the ranking: sure, which occupies 14th place and is the only one not listed on B3, with an estimated brand value of R$ 1 billion, and Hering (HGTX3), in 25th position, with a value of R$ 520 million.

Together, the 25 brands that make up the ranking surpassed the value of R$ 144 billion, representing a growth of 7% compared to the previous edition.