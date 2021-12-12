See the 5 most read news

Business

The long-awaited public offering of shares (IPO) of the Nubank (NUBR33) finally happened. The roxinho is now on the list of Brazilian companies listed on the NYSE, the New York Stock Exchange.

The debut could not have been better: the bank ended its first day at a high of 14.78%, with shares quoted at US$ 10.33. With that, the bank stirred the market and led among the most read news of the week.

BTG Pactual’s new recommendations (BPAC11) for the retail sector were also among the most read. Analysts commented on the delicate situation of some of the favorite companies on the Ibovespa: Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Americanas (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3). In the bank’s assessment, they face a tough scenario, but at least two should be able to reverse the low scenario.

Finally, the announcements of dividends from banks Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4) moved the market this week. Bradesco announced the distribution of R$2.2 billion to its shareholders. Itaú made public the schedule of dividend payment for the year 2022 — which was revised in a press release this Friday (10).

See the summary of the main news of the week. Access the links to read the full text and have a nice weekend!

Nubank’s IPO shakes the market with the most anticipated IPO of the year

the ceremony of Nubank’s IPO – now traded in Brazil by the ticker NUBR33 via BDR (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) – took place last Thursday (9), in New York.

THE Nubank action started trading on the NYSE quoted at US$ 11.25, after a long period of auction. On Wednesday night (8), fintech announced that its IPO would take place with the value of US$ 9 per share.

At the day’s high, Nubank shares rose 36%, skyrocketing to $12.24. With this, the IPO at Nubank consolidates the digital bank as the most valuable in Latin America and one of Wall Street’s most successful IPOs of 2021.

Nubank reached a market cap of over $41 billion. But, on the first day of trading, the assets closed the trading session at US$ 10.33 and the market value of the digital bank went to US$ 47 billion.

With this, Nubank, which had debuted as the fourth most valuable company in Brazil, passed to Ambev (ABEV3), with US$ 44.5 billion, and became the third, only behind Vale (VALE3), with US$ 69.7 billion and Petrobras (PETR4) with US$ 71 billion.

BTG reviews recommendation for retailers

Retailers Via (VIIA3), Americanas (AMER3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) are among the biggest falls in the Ibovespa in the year. The country’s macro scenario with high inflation, rising interest rates and high unemployment is unfavorable for the business of these companies.

But BTG Pactual still sees hopes for two of them: Magazine Luiza and Americanas. For Via, the situation is more difficult, according to the investment bank.

while the AMER3 shares and the MGLU3 shares receive a purchase recommendation, with a target price of BRL 45.00 and BRL 16.00, respectively, VIIA3 shares received a neutral recommendation, with a target price of R$8.00.

BTG recommends buying Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), but lowers target price

Magazine Luiza appears in the lantern of the Ibovespa in 2021. The retailer lost 70% of its value on the stock exchange this year.

A large part of these losses is due to the country’s scenario for the year, with high inflation, rising interest rates, high unemployment, factors that are harmful to the business of retailers such as Magazine Luiza.

However, BTG Pactual still sees chances of reversing the situation for the Magalu’s actions in 2022. The bank’s recommendation is to buy, under the argument that the company has the potential to surpass itself in the long term.

Although the recommendation is for purchase, the target price for 2022 has decreased, from BRL 26 to BRL 16 at the end of the year.

BTG analysts point to the competitive landscape of e-commerce in the short term and a difficult comparison basis with last year’s growth for retailers. However, in the case of Magazine Luiza, they see the company with a differentiated potential.

Bradesco will pay R$2.2 billion in dividends and interest on equity

Nubank wasn’t the only bank to get attention this week. Last Thursday, Bradesco approved the distribution of supplementary dividends and Interest on Own Capital (JCP) to its shareholders, in the total amount of R$2.2 billion.

Of this amount, the Bradesco dividends correspond to 2 billion. The unit value will be R$ 0.19 per common share (BBDC3) and R$ 0.21 per preferred share (BBDC4), without withholding income tax.

The remaining 200 million will be offered via JCP, considering the unit price of R$0.019 and R$0.021 per common and preferred share, respectively. However, there will be a 15% withholding tax deduction. Therefore, the net value of the Bradesco’s JCP is R$0.016 per common share and R$0.018 per preferred share.

Itaú (ITUB4) announces the 2022 dividend schedule

Itaú released its dividend payment schedule for the year 2022, with payment of R$0.015 per share, according to the notice to shareholders. The document was filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission, CVM, last Monday (6).

According to the schedule of Itaú dividends, the remuneration will be monthly and will always occur on the first day of each month of the year, based on the last trading session of the previous month.

That is, the payment of January dividends will be made on February 1st, with the base date on the trading session of December 30, 2021. Following this logic, the bank will pay the last installment in January 2023, referring to the month of December 2022.

But yesterday the bank changed: the Itaú approved this Friday (10) the payment of Interest on Equity (JCP), in replacement of the monthly dividends for 2022. The amount will be R$ 0.01765 per share, with 15% withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share.

From the IPO of Nubank on BTG’s recommendation, these were the 5 most read news of the week on Suno Notícias. To read all the news on the site, click here or follow us on Instagram and twitter.