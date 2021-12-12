See the FIIs nominated to protect your assets this year-end

Whoever wrote the script for the financial market this year was not kidding. In the plot of the battle for profitability, the pandemic was the season’s antagonist — and other villains, such as political and fiscal noises and the weak reopening, joined the plot.

As part of the main cast, the real estate investment funds (FIIs) they were not unaffected by the negative backdrop and, with the particular villain that is the high interest rate cycle (Selic), they suffer severe casualties in combat.

THE IFIX, an index that measures the behavior of the most traded funds on the Stock Exchange, dropped 3.64% in November and accumulates losses of 10.16% in 2021. Although it sketched a backlash earlier this month, with just a few days left before 2022 arrives, the index is unlikely to reverse the sign later this year.

But, among the dead and the wounded, a specific type of FII has managed to stand up to its opponents. While all segments succumb to the battle, real estate receivables funds are guaranteeing a 4.84% appreciation this year. See the accumulated profitability below:

Segment Profitability in 2021 real estate receivables +4.84% hybrids -4.92% IFIX -10.16% Others -16.23% Logistics/Industrial -16.76% offices -18.99% Shopping/Retail -19.36% Funds of Funds -20.93% Source: Santander

The explanation for the success is linked to the weapons that the real estate receivables FIIs (CRI) choose at the time of setting out to achieve appreciation. How are paper backgrounds — that is, assets that invest in fixed-income securities related to the real estate market — they form an unlikely alliance with the rising Selic.

The Brazilian basic interest rate is in a new tightening cycle, promoted by the Central Bank in an attempt to contain inflation, and it becomes increasingly powerful: there are already seven consecutive rises and the Selic is already at its highest level in four years.

The union is possible because the profitability of CRIs is usually linked to indexes that feed on this somewhat chaotic scenario, such as the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) and the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI).

So it’s no surprise that one of the members of this asset class is the preferred recommendation by brokers for the last month of 2021.

With indications from three brokers, the Mauá Capital Real Estate Receivables (MCCI11) ousted the VBI CRI (CVBI11), which dominated the first podium position four months ago.

The second position was busier and shows that, despite the difficulties, analysts also see opportunities in other segments of FIIs.

Five different funds ensured a place among the favorites of two brokers each, and took the silver medal. Are they: Bresco Logística (BRCO11), CSHG Real Estate (HGRE11), Hedge Brasil Shopping (HGBS11) TRX Real Estate (TRXF11) and Valora RE III (VGIR11).

Check out the three preferred funds of each broker among those indicated in their respective recommended portfolios for November:

Understanding the FII of the Month: every month, Seu Dinheiro consults the main brokers in the country to find out what their bets are for the period. Within the recommended portfolios, usually with up to 10 real estate funds, analysts indicate their three favorites. With the ranking in hand, we selected those who had at least two nominations.

Mauá Capital Receivables Imobiliários (MCCI11) – strong allies

That the last champion of the year in the selection of REITs of Seu Dinheiro would be a fund linked to real estate receivables could already be imagined. But the bets were focused on the VBI CRI, gold medal four times in a row.

But in December, the CVBI11 didn’t even come close to the podium and, with just one nomination, saw the first place among brokers’ favorites move to the Mauá Capital Real Estate Receivables (MCCI11). The fund remained in the top 3 of Genial Investimentos and debuted among the main indications of Guide and Santander this month.

With 27 Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRIs) and 10 CRI funds in the portfolio, the MCCI11 translates well the strategy of allying with Selic and inflation – two of the biggest nightmares for the real estate market – to surf the rise in interest rates.

To get an idea of ​​the impact of rates, 76% of the fund is made up of assets linked to the IPCA and another 6% to the CDI — which usually closely monitors Selic variations —, with an average inflation rate of +6.5% and CDI +3.7%.

With this composition he guaranteed a 0.7% increase last month. Although modest, the percentage is worth a lot when faced with the 3.64% drop in the IFIX.

Another strong point highlighted by brokers is portfolio diversification, with allocation to more resilient segments, such as logistics and commercial. This quality allowed the fund to go through the height of the covid-19 pandemic with 100% default, as Santander emphasizes.

The FII’s most recent allocation was R$330 million in CRI WT Morumbi, using resources from its 5th issue of shares. “The fund still has cash resources that, in our view, should continue to be allocated quickly with excellent returns to the shareholder”, says Genial Investimentos.

In addition to the strategic portfolio, Santander highlights the pay potential from MCCI11 and brings good news for those who like to see income trickling into their account frequently. “We estimate a yield [indicador que mede o rendimento de um ativo a partir do pagamento de dividendos] attractive 11.5% in the next 12 months”.

Repercussion — (almost) everybody bad legs

Another difficult month for the sector, another table full of negative signs for the performance of the recommended funds in November.

Not last month’s champion, the VBI CRI, saved itself from the avalanche of bad news and retreated 3.75%. But even so, it passed far from the biggest drops of the period, which reached more than 14%.

Among the honorable mentions, the one who did the best was Kinea Price Index (KNIP11), which was among the only three FIIs to record gains, up 0.62%. See the following table for the performance of all top 3 funds from brokers in November:

