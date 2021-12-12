See The Matrix Awakens graphical differences on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X

Demo was created using Unreal Engine 5 and shows the potential for future next-gen games

During the The Game Awards 2021 we had the release of the interactive demo of The Matrix Awakens which was developed using the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5, gives Epic Games. The demo brings all the key technologies that are present in the latest version of Unreal Engine and gives a taste of what we will find during the new generation of consoles and on PCs.

Released for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5, the differences of each version can be seen in a comparison carried out by the channel ElBit Analyst at the YouTube, check out the published video below and see how each console promises to deliver games using the UE5.

The Matrix Awakens runs on 1620p dynamic at 30 FPS at the PlayStation 5 and on the XX Series box, already in the Xbox Series S the resolution is 1080p dynamic with them 30 FPS. All versions are using Super Resolution Temporal to increase the resolution.

All characters present in the game were created using the metahuman, the lighting and reflections were obtained through the Lumen, due to the more modest hardware, the Xbox Series S delivered a result with less shadows and reflections, in addition to more noise in the occlusion of the environment, the draw distance of the version of XSS is also smaller.



– Continues after advertising –

When driving vehicles in the demo, you can learn about the new physics of destruction created for the Unreal Engine 5, the result achieved is impressive because it is just a demonstration. The loading time is very similar, with the XSS loading faster, followed by PS5.

In general the Xbox Series S it’s the PS5 have greater frame rate stability than the Xbox Series X, however when driving vehicles and during impacts the rate drops to an average of 20 FPS. The drop is also noticed during the initial performance, which is not tracked in real time.

you experienced The Matrix Awakens? What did you think of the demo and comparison between versions? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

[TGA 2021] It Takes Two is voted Game Year; see winners in all categories

Game is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: ElAnalistaDeBits