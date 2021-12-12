See who are the artists that are outside the BBB 22

The next edition of BBB only opens on January 17, 2022. But the list of famous people quoted for the Big 22 only grows.

Among those edited for Globo’s highest-grossing reality show are: Maíra Azevedo (Aunt Má), Arthur Aguiar, Lexa, Lucas Lucco, Negra Li, Rodrigo Simas, Di Ferrero, MC Carol, Naiara Azevedo, Aline Scratched, Jonathan Azevedo, Douglas Souza and Bruno Montaleone.

However, the column found that several famous people are outside the most guarded house in Brazil due to the schedule mismatch. Among the artists who said ‘no’ to the big boss they are: Cleo, Nicolas Prattes, André Luiz Frambach, Whindersson Nunes, Zé Neto, Pedro Scooby, Samantha Schmütz and Flávia Pavanelli.

Signed contract

The definitive link between Big 22 participants and TV Globo will take place from the second half of December 2021. The confinement will take place from January 7, 2022.

Participants of BBB 21 and Tadeu Schmidt (Disclosure/TV Globo)

BBB 22 is scheduled to debut on January 17th. The last episode of TV Globo’s confinement program will be aired on April 21, 2022. With an extra edition shown on the 23rd of the same month.