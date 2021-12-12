Seven viruses circulate in the Amazon and FVS warns about preventive care

FVS alerts about the circulation of the influenza A virus due to the detection of 295 cases until December 9th in Manaus, Iranduba, Manacapuru, Parintins and Tefé. The body reinforces the importance of adopting measures that have been proven to be effective in reducing the risk of acquiring or transmitting respiratory diseases. Until then, the last case of Influenza A had been registered in Amazonas in 2019.

Know how to prevent yourself:

– Wash your hands with soap and water or use alcohol gel, especially before consuming any food;

– Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

– Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing;

– Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

– Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

– Keep the rooms well ventilated;

– Avoid close contact with people who show signs or symptoms of flu;

– Avoid leaving the house during the disease transmission period;

– Avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated);

– Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake.

People who show flu symptoms should avoid leaving the house during the transmission of the disease (which may be for a period of up to 7 days after the onset of symptoms). Temporary leave (work, school, etc.) is also recommended for up to 24 hours after the fever stops, without the use of antipyretic medication.