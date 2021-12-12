Shantal will take ‘legal action’ on the doctor who delivered her

Influencer Shantal Verdelho said in a note sent to universe, who will take “legal measures” against the doctor responsible for her delivery, the gynecologist and obstetrician Renato Kalil, who allegedly committed obstetric violence during the birth of her second daughter, Doménica, as a result of her marriage to fellow-influencer Matheus Verdelho.

The statement came after Shantal’s audios and videos, leaked from private conversations, sparked revolt on social media. In the material, the influencer —who gave birth in September of this year— vents about the doctor’s alleged inappropriate conduct.

In the audio that circulates on the internet, Shantal says that she cannot watch the video of the birth as she would have been called names by the professional at all times. “He curses me the entire birth. He says ‘f*ck, f*ck, f*ck, motherfucker. F*ck, she doesn’t exert proper force, what hate. Don’t move, f*ck,’ he said.

In the video excerpt, which was also leaked, the doctor uses some of these expressions and she counters: “I’m doing [força]. I’m most interested in this”.

In another audio, Shantal says that the professional would have been “a tantrum” for not having had an episiotomy — an incision in the perineum region to facilitate the passage of the baby, which is only recommended in cases of risk. According to the influencer, after the birth, the gynecologist called her husband and said that she was “all broken up” and would have to give “a lot of stitches” in her intimate region.

legal provisions

In a note sent to universe Through her advisor, the influencer lamented that the case was made public “at such a delicate and important moment in her and her family’s life”, but confirmed that the material was leaked from a private WhatsApp group. Check out the main excerpts:

“The videos and audio were sent in a moment of exchange, venting and sharing with her friends, about motherhood and about her obstetrician choices. The only intention was to share her experience privately and with those closest to her.

As it is a sensitive and still embarrassing subject, Shantal previously informed media that he would not take a stand, however, with the recent statements by the doctor responsible for the birth in several media outlets, followed by the deletion of his professional Instagram, Shantal goes public for middle of this note, in respect to all her followers, mothers and families who accompany her and reiterates that: although it is difficult to go through this personal process in the midst of the care of her newborn daughter, in view of the latest events disclosed due to the lack of decorum of a health care professional, he will also be taking the appropriate legal measures in the next few days.”

universe he looked for the doctor Renato Kalil via e-mail and via WhatsApp at the clinic where he works, but he did not get a return until the publication of the article. The space remains open for its manifestation.

Obstetric violence: what it is and how to report

Obstetric violence usually happens when the team accompanying the pregnant woman tries to shorten the time of labor, either by breaking the bag without the woman’s permission, inducing the process with medication or performing an episiotomy without need.

There are also cases of psychological obstetric violence, which occur when professionals who are in the delivery room disregard the mother’s needs, or submit her to threats, screams and comments that humiliate her at the moment she is fragile.

Whether in the SUS or in private care, every woman has the right to know about the procedures being performed at the time of delivery. If this right is violated, there are implications in the criminal and civil spheres. Although there is no law that typifies domestic violence, those involved can be held responsible for crimes such as bodily harm or failure to help.

Therefore, it is important to carry out a police report to start an investigation. In the civil area, the measure is the liability of those causing material and moral damages, and their repair, especially through an indemnity action.

