Skate: Gui Khury hits his head and gives a scare at the end of the meeting of generations in Florianópolis | sc

During the final of Red Bull Skate Generation, Gui Khury, young promise of the sport, only 12 years old, hit his head when trying to run a 900th and ended up “erasing” in the “root” bowl at Pedro Barros’ house, in Florianópolis. See drop in video above.
The skater, who was on team C, with OG Miguel Catarina, the Olympic athlete Isa Pacheco, as well as Camila Borges and Augusto Akio, suffered a concussion when he hit his head at the end of the maneuver.
Gui Khury participated in the Red Bull Skate Generation for the first time — Photo: Tauana Sofia/Red Bull Content Pool
After the fall, Gui Khury was attended by rescuers at the scene, got up, still in shock and crying, but reassured the audience with an “ok” to the crowd.
– Before the championship he had a fever, so he didn’t get here 100%. He ended up getting excited with the crowd to get the maneuver right and I think this whole ‘combo’ made him waste his energy. He’s fine – soothed Gui’s father, Ricardo Khury to the ge reporter.
See all generations meeting teams
Red Bull Skate Generation 2021 Teams
|Team
|OG’s
|Under 21
|Under 21
|the 90’s
|the 90’s
|Loves you
|Sandro Dias
|Raicca Ventura
|Luigi Cini
|Alex Sorgent
|Yndiara Asp
|Team B
|Omar Hassan
|Maite Demantova
|Alessandro Mazzara
|Emily Antunes
|Felipe Foguinho
|Team C
|Miguel Catarina
|Isa Pacheco
|Gui Khury
|Camila Borges
|Augusto Akio
|Team D
|Amarilla Ladas
|Moon Vincent
|Pedro Carvalho
|Dora Varella
|Luiz Francisco
|Team E
|Otavio Neto
|Victoria Bassi
|Matthew Warrior
|Bia Sodre
|jonny gasparotto
|Team F
|Alain Goikoetxea
|Lara Vargas
|Pedro Thursdays
|Letícia Golçalves
|Marlon Silva
|Team G
|Rune Glifberg
|Minna Stess
|Weslley Oak
|Allysha Le
|Pedro Barros
|Team H
|Spiro Razis
|Manu Vasques
|Kalani Konig
|Evelyn Enriquez
|Murilo Peres