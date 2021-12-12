Skate: Gui Khury hits his head and gives a scare at the end of the meeting of generations in Florianópolis | sc

During the final of Red Bull Skate Generation, Gui Khury, young promise of the sport, only 12 years old, hit his head when trying to run a 900th and ended up “erasing” in the “root” bowl at Pedro Barros’ house, in Florianópolis. See drop in video above.

The skater, who was on team C, with OG Miguel Catarina, the Olympic athlete Isa Pacheco, as well as Camila Borges and Augusto Akio, suffered a concussion when he hit his head at the end of the maneuver.

Gui Khury participated in the Red Bull Skate Generation for the first time — Photo: Tauana Sofia/Red Bull Content Pool

After the fall, Gui Khury was attended by rescuers at the scene, got up, still in shock and crying, but reassured the audience with an “ok” to the crowd.

– Before the championship he had a fever, so he didn’t get here 100%. He ended up getting excited with the crowd to get the maneuver right and I think this whole ‘combo’ made him waste his energy. He’s fine – soothed Gui’s father, Ricardo Khury to the ge reporter.

See all generations meeting teams

Red Bull Skate Generation 2021 Teams

TeamOG’sUnder 21Under 21the 90’sthe 90’s
Loves youSandro DiasRaicca VenturaLuigi CiniAlex SorgentYndiara Asp
Team BOmar HassanMaite DemantovaAlessandro MazzaraEmily AntunesFelipe Foguinho
Team CMiguel CatarinaIsa PachecoGui KhuryCamila BorgesAugusto Akio
Team DAmarilla LadasMoon VincentPedro CarvalhoDora VarellaLuiz Francisco
Team EOtavio NetoVictoria BassiMatthew WarriorBia Sodrejonny gasparotto
Team FAlain GoikoetxeaLara VargasPedro ThursdaysLetícia GolçalvesMarlon Silva
Team GRune GlifbergMinna StessWeslley OakAllysha LePedro Barros
Team HSpiro RazisManu VasquesKalani KonigEvelyn EnriquezMurilo Peres

