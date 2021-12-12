Slow SSD on Windows 11? This update may resolve

After user complaints, Microsoft confirmed that the Windows 11 it really is causing slowness on some models of SSD NVMe and other storage units. The issue in question cuts the writing speed of certain storage devices in half, but an update that fixes the issue is now available.

As previously suggested, the fix for the issue was released on November 22nd for the build 22000,348, now available for OS preview users. The fix is ​​available as an optional update in Windows 11, codenamed KB5007262.

If you feel that your machine’s performance may have been degraded because of the system and you want to download the update, just follow the step by step below:

1 – Click on the Windows button and access the Settings;

2 – Enter the menu Windows Update, available in the left corner of the interface;

3 – Access the menu Advanced options and enter Optional Updates;

4 – Click to install update KB5007262 to apply the patch;

5 – To find out if the patch is already installed, go back to Windows Update and look for the update name in the tab Update History;

What happened?

According to information provided by Microsoft itself, the slowness in SSDs is the result of a problem that was causing “unnecessary actions” in the storage disks. Despite being mostly felt on faster storages, the flaw affects SSDs, both SATA models, and HDDs as well.

According to the company, the problem is linked to the USN Journal function, which is already enabled on the local disk C:, normally used to install the system. So, as users tend to use fast disks as the primary partition for Windows 11, the bug may have caused discomfort for many users who have invested in powerful SSDs.

A model that became an example of the power of failure is the Samsung 980 SSD: in some tests, the writing speed of the product dropped from 1601.03 MB/s to 911.29 MB/s. It now remains to wait for the wide distribution of the update and more fixes coming from Microsoft, which still needs to make improvements in Windows 11.