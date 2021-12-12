Sniper Elite 5 is revealed with gameplay trailer

New Rebellion title arrives in 2022

Like someone who doesn’t want anything, Sniper Elite 5 shows up after dozens of games announced at The Game Awards. the new game of rebellion is announced nearly five years after the arrival of Sniper Elite 4. After passing the Africa in third title and Italy in fourth, now the setting will be the France with the story still happening during WWII.

Karl Fairburne returns to fire his shots in slow motion with the famous x-ray of the poor victim’s parts being shredded. This time the sniper is after a new Nazi operation called Operation Kraken. The trailer shows what we already know about the franchise: stealth and stealth, sniping and action when necessary, as that is not the focus of the franchise.

Sniper Elite 5 will be a year after the events of the fourth title in Italy. Rebellion promises real locations “captured in incredible detail” using photogrammetry to “recreate a living and immersive environment”. The end of the trailer says gameplay was captured on PC with the same settings as the Xbox Series X. The game will be cross-gen, so we shouldn’t expect anything really new gen.



The developer guarantees that exploration will be more dynamic with more ways to advance through the maps. Weapon customization continues, but now improved. The game will have coop and Rebellion says that this function will have improved mechanics and it will be possible to share items and ammo, give orders and heal allies.

Also, it will be possible to invade another player’s campaign. The invaded player may call for help, another player, to assist with the threat. The game will have multiplayer modes. One of them, putting 16 enemies to face each other on the battlefield. Survival mode will focus on coop with up to three other players facing waves of enemies.

The famous camera with X-ray vision has been improved. The description says that now “bones deflect bullets unexpectedly, tearing a new path through enemy bodies”. Not only do rifles activate one of the game’s main functions, SMGs and pistols will now also show you how your bullets enter the human body. Even the various bullets from a machine gun can be seen entering the body with X-ray vision.



Sniper Elite 5 will be cross-gen coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam, Epic Store and Windows Store this year, but no date has yet been set.

