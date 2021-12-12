SNK Launches Pre-Sale of The King of Fighters XV for PC; see the requirements

Game will be released on February 17, 2022

the players of PRAÇA who were awaiting the start of pre-sales of The King of Fighters XV can now book the product as SNK has already released the game for sale on steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store. The company’s fighting game is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2022.

Visit the store on each platform to pre-order your favorite.

The new game in the franchise The King of Fighters stands out with a total of 39 playable fighters since its launch, continuing the story of the series from where it ended in the previous title, with classic 3-on-3 team battles. You can challenge your friends online and it’s already confirmed that there will be cross-play between platforms steam and Epic Games Store.

Users who pre-order received some special bonuses, check out:



Advance Purchase Bonus: Costume DLC for KOF XV “GAROU: MotW TERRY”

Digital Edition Exclusive Bonus: Costume DLC for KOF XV “CLASSIC LEONA”

Check below the minimum and recommended requirements to run The King of Fighters XV on your PC.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core i5

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

DirectX: Version 11

Disk space: Requires 65GB of free space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Disk space: Requires 65 GB of free space

in addition to the PRAÇA, The King of Fighters XV will be released on February 17th for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one and Xbox Series S/X.



