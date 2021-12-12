Sonic 2: The Movie gets its first trailer; watch

One of the last movies of many, before the pandemic, may well become the first of this post-vaccine period. Sonic 2: The Movie arrives on the 7th of April of next year and, in its first trailer shown this Thursday (09) during the ceremony of The Game Awards, we learn a little of what can be expected from the sequel to one of the adaptations most unusual and surprisingly good in recent times.

In the original in English, the blue hedgehog is again voiced by Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation). He continues to live on Earth and fight crime, which eventually causes problems for Tom (James Marsden); that’s only true, of course, until the return of Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who returns from exile controlling new technologies and an army of machines.

Along with him, the character Knuckles also enters the combat, an echidna that starts out as an antagonist and, at least in games, soon realizes that she is being part of a setup and becomes part of the good team. In the movies, the character will be voiced by Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad), while Sonic’s partner Tails will have the same voice as recent games, played by actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey.

Among references to classic games, such as the plane piloted by Tails, emeralds and retro sound effects, is an atmosphere similar to the first feature, but in a sequel that seems to be much larger in scale. After all, as said, the Sonic movie was an unexpected success and, on the face of it, Paramount seems willing to go further.