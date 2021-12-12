Southern Bahia is experiencing the worst flooding in 35 years

Two broken dams, submerged bridges, crumbling roads, homeless people, missing dead animals, flooded houses. In just over a week of intense rain, the force of the current swept away everything that lay ahead in southern Bahia, in what has been considered the worst flood since 1986.

All events are extensively documented by photos and videos taken by residents and posted on social media.

“It’s been 35 years since you’ve seen anything like it around here,” says Camacan Mayor Paulo do Gás (Podemos), 47. He is working to close up a 4 m deep and 9 m wide crater at km 21 of the road which gives access to the Nanci region, a community of 2,000 people who are isolated.

Devastation in Canavieiras

The image of a bus circling the BA-001 highway, surrounded on all sides by water on the Instagram page @amocanavieiras is one of the most bleak and faithful portraits of the current state of devastation in the area.

Canavieiras was one of the most affected cities, especially in the countryside. “The calculation made here is that so far the farmers have already lost more than 200 heads of cattle in the region”, says former councilor Ricardo Dantas.

The animals were dragged or drowned in the pasture. The water is slowly sinking, but that doesn’t mean the worst is over.

A joint statement from the city hall and the Municipal Civil Defense alerts riverside populations to seek shelter in safe places, since the floodgates of the Itapebi dam had to be opened because the dam reached its useful volume. The Itapebi dam is 120 m high and was built in 2004 in the homonymous city, in the extreme south of Bahia.

In Itamaraju, teachers work together to help isolated students. In Jucuruçu, aerial images recorded the damage caused by the storms. The city was taken by mud and 500 families were left homeless.

Released bridge and prohibited highways

After more than 30 hours interdicted, the stretch of BR-101, which connects Eunápolis to Itabela, in the extreme south, was released late yesterday morning after a safety analysis of the bridge’s structural conditions by the DNIT (National Department of Infrastructure of Transport). Since Friday, without being able to pass, truck drivers formed a long line on the BR-101, right after the entrance to Eunápolis. The bridge was completely flooded, and for that reason the section was closed.

Attention, Bahia! The fish river bridge at km 722 of the BR-101/BA is fully cleared for the flow of all vehicles. DNIT teams remain on alert to ensure trafficability along the stretch. pic.twitter.com/1ysJI3XUwO — DNIT (@DNITofficial) December 11, 2021

Two other prohibited sections of the BR 101 were also released yesterday afternoon: at km 811, in Itamaraju, and at km 460, in Uruçuca. On the BR 420 there are still two interdicted stretches. And, Jiquiriça, remains the total ban on the track at km 264 due to the collapse of part of the bridge connecting the municipalities of Jiquiriçá and Mutuípe (connection between BR 116 and 101). At km 259, where the water broke the embankment against the bridge, the interruption is total. DNIT teams predict that the track will be released by the end of today.

Losses on indigenous land

In the Caramuru-Paraguaçu Indigenous Land, which covers areas in the municipalities of Itaju do Colônia, Camacan and Pau Brasil, the population of the Pataxó village hã hã hãe also complains about the loss of fields and animals. “The pigs and chickens have disappeared. The water took everything away”, says chief Flávio Trajano.

The village’s main challenge now is to break with the isolation caused by the almost complete destruction of the 23 km road that connects the seat of the municipality of Pau Brasil to the village where they live, known as Água Vermelha, where 240 families live.

With no road, the water truck that supplies the community is unable to arrive, and the indigenous people are drinking rainwater. “Yesterday the City Hall of Pau Brasil sent a machine to ease up on a stretch that was more critical, but only those who live on the other side of the river can pass on foot or by motorbike, not by car.”

Southwest of the state and Chapada Diamantina were also punished

In addition to the south and extreme south, the rains also caused damage in other regions of the state.

Heavy rain in Apuarema Bahia. the exact moment when a dam breaks. Image: TV Globo / Reproduction

In the southwest, two small dams have broken in Apuarema. The city was flooded and many residents had to leave their homes. Most of the 243 homeless lived in Bairro Vermelho. They are staying at Aurino Nery College.

“We are working together with the Fire Department and Civil Defense to prevent other threatened dams from bursting in Jaguaquara, Barra da Estiva and Itaquara”, reveals Paulo Luz, from Inema (Institute of Environment and Water Resources) in Vitória da Conquest.

The rains also punished Chapada Diamantina.

In Lençóis, the flooding left homeless people, who were accommodated in the Parish House. “The city’s streets are muddy and a part of the vegetation blocked the road, a house collapsed, but fortunately no one was hurt”, reports Father Vagne Vagne Alves da Gama, 54.

Authorities plan to fly over affected areas

Governor Rui Costa (PT), promised to fly a helicopter over the southern municipalities most affected by the rains this Sunday morning (12).

President Jair Bolsonaro also scheduled an overflight, for this Sunday, at 10 am.

That’s if time permits. The InMet (National Institute of Meteorology) has published an alert that until 11:00 am this Sunday, an incidence of 30 mm to 100 mm of rain is expected in an area that covers, in addition to the southern and extreme south of Bahia, the Mucuri Valley and northern Bahia. Minas, Vale do Jequitinhonha and south central Bahia.