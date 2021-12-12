SP confirms 4th case of Ômicron in elderly with no history of international travel – Health

São Paulo confirmed this Saturday, 11, the identification of the fourth confirmed case of the Ômicron variant of coronavirus in the State. The infected person is a 67-year-old elderly man who has no recent history of traveling to another country. The government is still investigating whether the situation would be a community transmission.

In the country, this is the eighth case of the new strain. Another two were identified in the Federal District and two more in Rio Grande do Sul. All are from people with a complete vaccination schedule and mild or asymptomatic symptoms.

The man has only mild symptoms, such as chills, and remains in isolation in the city of São Paulo, according to the State Department of Health. He took three doses of vaccine against the coronavirus.

Also according to the department, the elderly had a positive diagnosis for the disease confirmed on Tuesday, 7. A sample was submitted for genetic sequencing, which identified the new strain.

“The municipal surveillance of São Paulo, with the support of the State, is looking for contacts. It is still not possible to confirm whether the situation configures local transmission, precisely because this mapping of contacts is in progress”, highlighted the government in a note.

The three previous cases of the new variant in the state are imported, from patients with complete vaccination and mild or asymptomatic symptoms. The most recent, on the 1st, is from a 29-year-old man, who arrived at Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos. Before him, on November 30, a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from South Africa also had confirmation. “Cases are monitored individually by municipal health teams and any and all unusual injuries are monitored by state surveillance,” stressed the government.

“The four cases of Ômicron identified in SP so far show mild manifestation of covid-19, which may be associated with the fact that all had completed their vaccination schedule (that is, they had taken a single dose immunizer or two doses for too many)”, he added the note.

Low sequencing and testing rates make it difficult to understand the scenario

Director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), infectious disease physician Renato Kfouri explains that, regardless of the confirmation or not that there is already community transmission of Ômicron in the country, it is necessary to understand that the Brazil follows a small percentage of cases of coronaviruses.

Data from the Gisaid platform show that the country sequenced only 0.38% of more than 22 million positive diagnoses of covid-19, an indicator that is below that of countries with the closest socioeconomic level. South Africa, where the new strain was discovered, analyzes more than twice as many samples: 0.8% of cases.

The low screening of strains in Brazil occurs in a context, complements the infectologist, in which there is also low testing for the disease. According to information from the Our World in Data platform, linked to researchers at the University of Oxford, the country performs 0.13 covid-19 tests per day for every thousand people. In Uruguay, the index is at 2.31, while in Chile it is at 3.34.

“For now, we are seeing that serious cases are not increasing. But we test little, so we are a little in the dark,” says Kfouri. “With Ômicron’s concern, it would be good for us to test more,” he adds, noting that advancing in this aspect would be especially important at this time.

The infectious disease physician understands that the increase in the number of occurrences of the Ômicron variant in the country is a matter of time. But the important thing, according to him, would be not to take too long to discover this advance, making it possible to monitor even community transmission, which is when there is contamination of an individual without having had contact with someone who came from outside the country.

In addition to improving the ways of monitoring cases and variants, Kfouri believes that it would be advisable to keep the vaccination passport for travelers, try to be more rigorous in monitoring those who must be quarantined when arriving in the country, and speed up vaccination. /COLLABORATED ÍTALO LO RE