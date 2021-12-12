SP Paulo confirms fourth case of omicron; patient did not leave the country

The Health Department of the State of São Paulo confirmed this Saturday (12) the fourth case of the omicron variant in the state. The patient is a 67-year-old man who has not been to another country recently, unlike the three other previously confirmed cases in São Paulo, all coming from abroad.

According to the folder, “it is still not possible to confirm whether the situation sets up local broadcast”. Local transmission occurs when a patient is infected by another who has been abroad. There is also community transmission, when both the person who transmits and the person who becomes ill have not left the country.

At this moment, the health authorities of São Paulo are mapping the people who had contact with the new patient infected by the omicron to find out what exactly the type of transmission was. Community-based transmission is of more concern because it means the virus is already circulating in the country.

The patient has mild symptoms and is in isolation. He took two doses of the vaccine against covid-19 and later received the booster with the immunizing agent from Pfizer. The positive diagnosis for covid-19 came out on December 7th, after a PCR test. The sample was submitted to genetic sequencing, which detected the omicron variant.

This is the fourth confirmed case of omicron in São Paulo. All had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic. All also received either two doses of vaccine or a single dose.

The last confirmation of a covid-19 case by the omicron variant in São Paulo had occurred on December 1st. This is a 29-year-old man, who was tested on landing in Brazil at Guarulhos airport. The first two cases were confirmed on November 30: a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from South Africa.

In addition to São Paulo, cases of covid-19 by the omicron variant were confirmed in the Federal District and in Porto Alegre, also in patients who had traveled abroad.

Vaccination campaign

All four cases of the omicron variant identified in São Paulo to date had mild symptoms of covid-19. According to the Health Department, this may be associated with the fact that everyone had completed the vaccination schedule (that is, they had taken both doses of the vaccine or a single dose).

Currently, 3.4 million people still have not received the second dose of vaccines in São Paulo and, therefore, they may be more vulnerable to the coronavirus, since only the completion of the vaccine schedule provides adequate protection.

Those ones who have already completed the vaccination cycle, are over 18 years old and have an interval of four months between the doses of Coronavac/Butantan, Astrazeneca/Fiocruz and Pfizer, can look for vaccination posts to receive the additional dose. Those who took the single dose of Janssen can be immunized with the additional dose starting from doses of months.

For to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the vaccine, the use of a mask and hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol gel are recommended.