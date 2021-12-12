Spaniard Manolo Santana, world tennis legend, dies at 83

Considered one of the greatest tennis players and highlighted in the 60s, Manuel Martínez Santana died this Saturday (11) at the age of 83 in Marbella, Spain. The Spaniard better known as Manolo Santana has already reached the top of the world ranking in the sport and has won four Grand Slams: Roland Garros (1961/1964), US Open (1965) and Wimbledon (1966), as well as another Roland Garros in doubles (1963).

To complete the Spaniard’s extensive list of titles, Manolo was also a gold medalist in the sport at the 1968 Mexico Olympics.

A member of the Tennis Hall of Fam fame since 1984, the tennis player is considered one of the pioneers of the sport in Spain. So far, the cause of death of a former tennis player has not been disclosed.

“I have just received the terrible news of the death of our great Manolo Santana. As I have said many times in the past: thank you very much for everything you have done for our country and for marking the way for so many. You have always been a reference, a friend and a person close to everyone. We’ll miss you, Manolo; you will always be unique and special. Greetings to your family and much strength at this time. We’ll never forget you!”, Nadal wrote on his Instagram, currently 6th in the world, along with a photo hugging Manolo.

Check out other tributes to the tennis player:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our 1966 champion Manolo Santana. He will always hold a special place in #Wimbledon history as the first Spaniard to win a singles title at The Championships. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/nyh0tD30mW — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) December 11, 2021

GRACIAS for so much, MANOLO 😢 Manolo Santana has left us. A pioneer, a leyenda. La persona que ha ha ha hecho que el tenis 🇪🇸 se lo que es hoy. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/9IA3JmJlJS — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) December 11, 2021

