Spider-Man 3 | Happy leaves a message for Peter in teaser; Look

Spider-Man: No Return Home won a new teaser this Saturday (11). In the preview, Happy (Jon Favreau) leaves a message for Peter (Tom Holland), asking about the new villains the boy has to face. Watch below:

The video also features J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) asking about the Lizard: “Was that a dinosaur?”

It is worth remembering that on Thursday night the first scene of the film was also revealed, which takes up the end of Spider-Man: Away from Home and shows J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) revealing the hero’s identity to the world.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

There are also rumors that the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the feature, but so far they have not been confirmed. The debut is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.

