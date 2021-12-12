Spielberg launches Latin actresses in the new version of ‘Amor, Sublime Amor’ – Culture

To be chosen from among 30,000 candidates by the acclaimed director Steven Spielberg is an actress’s dream, but for Rachel Zegler, earning a place in the cast of the new version of Love sublime love it was not a simple process.

“It didn’t feel like a fairy tale. In fact, I was really stressed!”, says Zegler, who stars in the remake of the musical that opens on Friday, 10, in the United States.

To get the role, Zegler submitted a video when he was 16 in which he sang i feel pretty, one of the most famous songs in the production. She then participated in eight or nine auditions over the course of a year.

“I came out of each round thinking: If it’s not mine, I can’t wait to see this movie, and I had this day, I’ve met these nice people, and maybe they’ll consider me for something else,” says the 20-year-old actress. , in an interview with AFP.

“I had a lot of fun and then I got the opportunity to actually make the movie,” he adds.

Due to the pandemic, the film took more than two years to premiere after filming ended. In the meantime, Zegler landed the role of Snow White in the live action recreation of this Disney classic.

Now on the big screen and thrust into stardom with a role that could even put her in the Oscar competition, Zegler says he’s not sure how it feels to become a celebrity. “Being known is fun, it’s cool,” she says.

We are different

Spielberg’s decision to remake the 1961 film drew criticism from many fans who felt there was nothing to improve.

Setting a record for a musical, Love sublime love won ten Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Puerto Rican Rita Moreno, the first Latin woman to win the statuette for her performance, who would go on to become one of the few artists to also win an Emmy, a Tony and a Grammy, group selected called EGOT.

Reviews of the new version were enthusiastic, with special emphasis on Zegler and Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita, the role that was Moreno’s in 1961.

Given the criticism the original drew because its protagonist, María, was played by a white woman (Natalie Wood), and because Moreno’s skin was darkened to bring Anita to life, Spielberg’s cast was considered more authentic.

DeBose, who is Afro-Latin, says her roots helped her recreate the character in a different way than Moreno, who, now 90, also features in the film.

“It wasn’t intimidating because we’re different. Of course she is an icon, she is loved. But because I’m Afro-Latin, we’re different women with different backgrounds, and my experiences inform this character completely,” explains DeBose.

“I walk around the world in a very different way. So I feel like when you know you have something to offer a character, you cling to it and take the pressure off someone else’s legacy,” he adds.

Zegler, who is from a Colombian family, also says: “As a Latino, I couldn’t be more proud to be part of a project that represents us so beautifully.”