Study highlights the importance of biomarkers to treat testicular cancer – 12/09/2021

Testicular tumor corresponds to 5% of all cancer cases among men, according to the Inca (National Cancer Institute). Although it corresponds to 1% of the tumors that affect the male population, the disease is worrying because it affects sexually active people in general, causing a great psychological, emotional and social impact.

If identified early, it is easily cured and has a low mortality rate. To contribute to the monitoring of the disease, researchers from the AFIP (Association of Research Incentive Fund) carried out a national study to investigate the biomarkers related to testicular cancer — which serve to assist in treatment strategies, for example.

The study, which is being analyzed for publication in a scientific journal, evaluated approximately 1,000 samples of pathological testicular anatomy over two years — but without specifying the profile of the participants.

Of this total, about 13% were diagnosed for cancer. More than half were positive for the disease and had three tumor markers: alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), human chorionic gonatotrophin (b-HCG) and lactic dehydrogenase (DHL). The three are already widely known for their relationship to testicular cancer.

“The dosages of biomarkers increase the chances of treatment success because they help in the differentiation of tumors and in post-surgical follow-up”, explains biologist Felipe Silva de Siqueira, supervisor of the Laboratory Intelligence sector at AFIP Medicina Diagnóstica.

Also according to the research, which was guided by Professor Márcia Cristina Feresa, the age group with the highest incidence was between 21 and 45 years old, but there were also cases of children and elderly men.

According to Gustavo Cardoso Guimarães, director of the IUCR (Institute of Urology, Oncology and Oncology Surgery) and director of the oncology surgical departments at BP – The Beneficência Portuguesa of São Paulo, the level of markers is important for clinical staging, but it is not possible to analyze The study’s finding—that 13% of participants diagnosed with testicular cancer.

“The 13% can say anything. We don’t know if the cases come from a fertility clinic, where a biopsy is performed to assess sperm production, or from a laboratory, to find out if it is a pathology. Or, even, if it is. of a hospital service”, he explains.

Even so, the survey highlights an issue that is important. People often associate any change in the testicle with some recent venereal disease or trauma—which hinders early diagnosis of testicular cancer.

Regular self-examination, periodic check-up, and symptom identification in young adults can provide early diagnosis of testicular cancer.

People with a family history of this tumor, infertility, previous history of contralateral testis (outside the scrotum), cryptorchidism (non descent in childhood of one or two testicles into the scrotum) and people who work in places with high industrial development are at increased risk for the illness.

Major Symptoms of Testicular Cancer

Appearance of a hard nodule, which may be followed by hardening;

Increase or reduction in the size of the testicles;

Pain below the abdomen;

Blood in urine;

Nipple tenderness;

Loss of sexual desire;

Growth of facial and body hair in very young boys;

Backache.

The appearance of these signs requires a consultation with the urologist, who can make the referral to the oncologist.

cancer treatment

The therapeutic approach is defined on a case-by-case basis. The surgery, called an orchiectomy, is done to remove the testicle with an incision in the groin. At this point, tissue samples are examined to determine the stage of the cancer.

Testicular tumors of the seminoma type (the most common) are treated with surgery, often associated with radiotherapy or chemotherapy, depending on the stage (disease discovery phase).

Numbers in Brazil and worldwide

The high prevalence of this type of tumor and the absence of prostate cancer at this age is a reflection of the fact that testicular cancer is the most common in the world among men aged 15 to 34 years, surpassing leukemia, which is pediatric cancer. more common.

Unlike the age group with the highest incidence and prevalence, when men over 35 are considered, testicular cancer appears only in the 22nd position, which is equivalent to being 35 times less common than prostate cancer.

Altogether, there are 74 thousand new cases of testicular cancer annually in the world (35 thousand of them between 15 and 34 years old). The data are from the Globocan 2020 survey, by the International Agency for IARC/WHO (World Health Organization Cancer Research).

Also according to Globocan 2020, with 3,300 new cases annually, Brazil registers the highest incidence of testicular cancer in Latin America. The highest prevalence on the continent is observed in Argentina, with 8.1 cases per 100,000 Argentineans, while the prevalence in Brazil is 2.5 cases.

The highest prevalence of testicular cancer in the world is in Northern Europe, more precisely in Norway, which has 12.4 cases for every 100,000 men.