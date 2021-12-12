Supermassive black hole emits jet similar to DNA structure

The relativistic jet at the center of galaxy M87, emitted by the activity of its central supermassive black hole, has a double helix shape, similar to the structure of DNA. The discovery was revealed in a new study that managed, for the first time, to provide a visualization of the three-dimensional structure of the magnetic field that channels the jet’s material.

This black hole became famous in 2019, when scientists unveiled it to the world as the first black hole ever photographed by mankind. Its relativistic jet was known long before that, and has been featured in Hubble Space Telescope images. What is not yet known exactly are the detailed processes on how it is formed.

Analysis of the polarization properties of the M87* jet, revealing a helical magnetic field (Image: Reproduction/Alice Pasetto et. al/Creative Commons)

Scientists already know that the main culprit for jets like this is the black hole’s magnetic field, which extends from the poles into intergalactic space in a corkscrew shape. The jet’s matter, on the other hand, comes from the material surrounding the black hole’s accretion disk, essentially formed by plasma, which is usually conducted by magnetic field lines.

But there was still not a clear enough view to allow for a three-dimensional analysis of the feature — until now.

3D relativistic jet

Using the Very Large Array (VLA) in New Mexico, astronomers have achieved high-quality images at various wavelengths of the radio spectrum. That was enough to assemble a three-dimensional structure of this jet’s magnetic field for the first time. According to Alice Pasetto, lead author of the study, “the material in this jet traces a double helix, similar to the structure of DNA.”

With this method, they found that the jet is channeled by a corkscrew-shaped magnetic field that extends nearly 3,300 light-years from M87’s central black hole. This is the largest magnetic field ever detected in a galactic jet. These VLA observations also made it possible to track the polarization of the emitted radio waves, as well as the strength of the magnetic field in different parts of the jet.

The magnetic field is expected to weaken with its distance from the black hole, but it appears that instability in the material flow in the jet can make the magnetic field more orderly. These instabilities produce regions of greater pressure that also compress the magnetic field lines, which produces the double helix structure shown by the VLA images.

Jose M. Marti of the University of Valencia reports that “helical magnetic fields are expected near the black hole and should play a very important role in channeling the material into a narrow jet, but we didn’t expect to find such a strong helical field extending this far. far away.” If this is happening at M87, it must also happen in other galaxies, scientists hope.

The findings are published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Source: Astrophysical Journal Letters; Via: NRAO